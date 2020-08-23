Luka Doncic’s game winner over the Clippers was pure joy

Luka Doncic suffered a scary leg injury late in Game 3 just two days ago that put his availability for the rest of the series in question. With his Dallas Mavericks trailing the Los Angeles Clippers 2-1, Doncic decided to gut it out and play in Game 4.

All he did was deliver what is perhaps the signature game of his incredible career up to this point.

Doncic carried the Mavs to a 135-133 overtime win, and sealed the victory with a step-back jumper at the buzzer. This is just filthy.

Doncic finished the game with 43 points, 13 assists, 17 rebounds on 18-of-31 shooting from the floor. The series is now tied at 2-2.

Few people gave the Mavericks a chance of upsetting the Clippers in round one. To this point, they’ve been the better team in the series because Doncic has clearly been the best player on the floor.

Doncic turned 21 years old in February. He’s already one of the best players in the NBA. We are watching greatness. Appreciate it. Even LeBron James and Stephen Curry understand how special he is: