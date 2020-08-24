Nike’s new Kobe Bryant commercial is overwhelmingly powerful

August 24 (8/24) is now officially Kobe Bryant day for sports fans and Nike honored Bryant with a new commercial that is unbelievably powerful.

Narrated by Kendrick Lamar, the ad, titled Better asks the audience to apply Kobe’s commitment to excellence to everything in our lives. From sports, to social change, to teaching others, to being a parent — it imagines a world where everyone works to the fullest to achieve in their field, like Kobe did in his.

Closing with Bryant’s retirement speech, which he ended with “Mamba out,” it’s a stunningly poignant moment mere months removed from Bryant’s tragic death. It’s a good day to reflect on the things that are important in life, and cherish what we have.