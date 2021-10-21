The NBA has been hyping up its list of the 75 greatest players in league history as it starts its 75th season. After weeks of teasing the players who would be included, we now have the full list. It’s actually 76 players because of a tie.
The list is not ranked. It of course includes legends of the game like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell. It also includes a number of active players, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard. Every MVP winner in league history is on the list with the lone of exception of Derrick Rose, who is the league’s youngest MVP ever.
Players that were snubbed for the list include Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Grant Hill, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Dikembe Mutombo.
Here’s the full list of the NBA’s top 75 as it was announced.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Ray Allen
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Carmelo Anthony
Nate Archibald
Paul Arizin
Charles Barkley
Rick Barry
Elgin Baylor
Dave Bing
Larry Bird
Kobe Bryant
Wilt Chamberlain
Bob Cousy
Dave Cowens
Billy Cunningham
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Dave Debusschere
Clyde Drexler
Tim Duncan
Kevin Durant
Julius Erving
Patrick Ewing
Walt Frazier
Kevin Garnett
George Gervin
Hal Greer
James Harden
John Havlicek
Elvin Hayes
Allen Iverson
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Sam Jones
Michael Jordan
Jason Kidd
Kawhi Leonard
Damian Lillard
Jerry Lucas
Karl Malone
Moses Malone
Pete Maravich
Bob McAdoo
Kevin McHale
George Mikan
Reggie Miller
Earl Monroe
Steve Nash
Dirk Nowitzki
Hakeem Olajuwon
Shaquille O’Neal
Robert Parish
Chris Paul
Gary Payton
Bob Pettit
Paul Pierce
Scottie Pippen
Willis Reed
Oscar Robertson
David Robinson
Dennis Rodman
Bill Russell
Dolph Schayes
Bill Sharman
John Stockton
Isiah Thomas
Nate Thurmond
Wes Unseld
Dwyane Wade
Bill Walton
Russell Westbrook
Lenny Wilkins
Dominique Wilkins
James Worthy
