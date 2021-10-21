The NBA has been hyping up its list of the 75 greatest players in league history as it starts its 75th season. After weeks of teasing the players who would be included, we now have the full list. It’s actually 76 players because of a tie.

The list is not ranked. It of course includes legends of the game like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell. It also includes a number of active players, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard. Every MVP winner in league history is on the list with the lone of exception of Derrick Rose, who is the league’s youngest MVP ever.

Players that were snubbed for the list include Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Grant Hill, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Here’s the full list of the NBA’s top 75 as it was announced.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Ray Allen

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Carmelo Anthony

Nate Archibald

Paul Arizin

Charles Barkley

Rick Barry

Elgin Baylor

Dave Bing

Larry Bird

Kobe Bryant

Wilt Chamberlain

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Billy Cunningham

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Dave Debusschere

Clyde Drexler

Tim Duncan

Kevin Durant

Julius Erving

Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier

Kevin Garnett

George Gervin

Hal Greer

James Harden

John Havlicek

Elvin Hayes

Allen Iverson

LeBron James

Magic Johnson

Sam Jones

Michael Jordan

Jason Kidd

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Jerry Lucas

Karl Malone

Moses Malone

Pete Maravich

Bob McAdoo

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Reggie Miller

Earl Monroe

Steve Nash

Dirk Nowitzki

Hakeem Olajuwon

Shaquille O’Neal

Robert Parish

Chris Paul

Gary Payton

Bob Pettit

Paul Pierce

Scottie Pippen

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Dennis Rodman

Bill Russell

Dolph Schayes

Bill Sharman

John Stockton

Isiah Thomas

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Dwyane Wade

Bill Walton

Russell Westbrook

Lenny Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins

James Worthy