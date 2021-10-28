Anthony Edwards gave the best Giannis Antetokounmpo scouting report ever

Anthony Edwards has already established himself as the best quote in the NBA at the start of his second season. After becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft ahead of last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard earned a reputation for lighting up interview rooms with his authenticity and humor during an impressive rookie season.

A few highlights from his first year: talking about how great he is at baseball, tennis, lacrosse, golf, hockey, ect; bringing Popeye’s to a post-game press conference, saying he got two dogs because he doesn’t have a big enough house for a pet lion, and demurring that his dunk of the year was just “aight.”

Edwards is leveling up as a player as he begins his second pro season, and he’s bringing the Wolves with him. Minnesota continued its surprisingly good start on Wednesday night with their best win of the season so far: knocking off the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks, 113-108, on their home floor. The Bucks didn’t have Jrue Holiday or Brook Lopez, but this was still a great win for a young Wolves team.

Edwards iced the game with a driving layup in the final 20 seconds to give Minnesota the victory. He ended the night with 25 points, and was one of three Wolves players who scored at least that amount. But even in a game Minnesota won, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was still dominant.

Antetokounmpo ended the night with 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting with 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. Edwards was asked about Giannis after the game, and he gave another priceless quote.

Anthony Edwards talks Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eRITPZyzDR — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 28, 2021

“With a guy like that, you can’t stress about him scoring,” Edwards said. “That’s what he’s going to do. I mean, motherf*cker is 7’2, 280 pounds. There ain’t nothing you can do about it. Shit, we put four people on him, and he still scores the ball. I was telling Leo (Wolves rookie guard Leandro Bolmaro) today, because we played against him last year, I’m like ‘bruh, I ain’t never seen nothing like it.’ You can put four people on him, he might miss it, jump back up, and dunk it.

“There’s nothing you can do about it. Him scoring the ball doesn’t amaze none of us. This is what he do. I can’t even say we contained him, he still went for 40. The game plan was to not let him beat us, and he still went for 40. I mean, he’s amazing. He’s unstoppable. I don’t know what to say.”

After Giannis romped through the playoffs last season and dropped 50 points in the Bucks’ championship-clinching Game 6 victory over the Suns, I did my best to capture what makes him so incredible. I think Edwards provided a more evocative description using 2 percent as many words. As a wise man once said: “motherf*cker is 7’2, 280 pounds. There ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

Never stop being you, Ant. Edwards and the Wolves have a bright future, even if they don’t have a 7’2, 280-pound freak on their team.