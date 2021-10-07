16 former NBA players indicted on allegations of insurance fraud

A huge group of former NBA players were arrested on federal insurance fraud and wire fraud charges after law enforcement discovered a plan by the group to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of $4 million.

The list of players, revealed by a Twitter user posting a photo of the official court document, contains the following names:

Terrence Williams

Alan Anderson

Anthony Allen

Desiree Allen

Shannon Brown

William Bynum

Ronald Glen Davis

Christopher Douglas-Roberts

Melvin Ely

Jamario Moon

Darius Miles

Milton Palacio

Ruben Patterson

Eddie Robinson

Gregory Smith

Sebastian Telfair

Charles Watson Jr.

Antoine Wright

Anthony Wroten

Terrance Williams, who was drafted by the Nets in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, is named as the “ring leader” in a report by NBC News. The plan allegedly circulated on filing reimbursement claims for medical and dental services, which were never rendered. Williams also allegedly pretended to be a health care provider when speaking about the plan to ensure payments were made to the group.

One of the ways investigators learned of the alleged crimes was, well ... hilarious.

Former NBA players arrested submitted false root canal procedures on the same teeth, on the same day, at the same location looool pic.twitter.com/KOQkYj0SVk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 7, 2021

We are in the very early stages of this story emerging, but the charge of Federal Insurance Fraud under 18 U.S. Code § 1033 potentially carries a prison term of up to 15 years, while the charge of Wire Fraud under 18 U.S. Code § 1343 is more serious, potentially carrying a sentence of up to 20 years.

We will continue to update this story as information is made available.