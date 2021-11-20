Paul Pierce changed his story on pooping his pants in 2008 NBA Finals again

The most indelible moment of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers happened in the third quarter of Game 1. Paul Pierce had contested a shot attempt from Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and crashed to the floor grabbing his knee in pain after tripping over teammate Kendrick Perkins. The Celtics took Pierce away in a wheelchair, but he returned after just a couple minutes of game time to help lead the Celtics to a victory. Boston would capture the series in six games to claim their 17th championship in franchise history.

There has always been debate about why Pierce needed a wheelchair to leave the floor if he was able to return so quickly. Many have speculated that it’s because Pierce went No. 2 in his pants. This theory was popularized by comments Pierce made himself while working at ESPN. The legend continued to grow when one-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson said “I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce” after running to the locker room mid-game late season.

A lot has happened for Pierce since Jackson’s incredible one-liner. Namely: he was fired from ESPN for broadcasting his unapologetic party habits on Instagram, and he was also inducted in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. Pierce stopped by his former ESPN co-worker Michelle Beadle’s podcast this week, and of course he was asked about what really happened when he went off on that whee

Here’s the key part from Pierce:

“If you poop your pants, does it make sense to sit down and mush it in a wheelchair?” Pierce asked Beadle. “I would walk back there and go straight to the bathroom. Why would I need a wheelchair if I pooped my pants? You don’t sit down on your poop, right? It doesn’t make sense.”

So here’s my question: if PP really didn’t go poo-poo in his pants during Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, then why did he infer that he did exactly that on live TV only a couple years ago?

In case you forgot:

Paul Pierce has admitted he had to poop pic.twitter.com/3wWqZjJ1rE — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

The internet kept the receipts, Paul Pierce. Please keep your story as (allegedly) straight as your drawers.

I feel confident about one thing: this won’t be the last time Pierce is asked about the topic. We may never know the whole truth from The Truth.