Nikola Jokic hit Markieff Morris with a blatant cheap shot, and Jimmy Butler wanted to fight

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic violently hit Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the back during the fourth quarter of their game on Monday night. Jokic was ejected. Morris laid on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was brought out on the floor, but he eventually walked off under his own power.

The play happened late in the Nuggets’ 113-96 win over Miami with the result already in hand. Morris gave Jokic a hard foul seconds earlier that was a dirty play itself. Jokic responded with an even dirtier play, hitting Morris from behind for a blatant cheap shot that will likely get him suspended.

Here’s a look at the play:

wait what is happening pic.twitter.com/ZGmZAAPR8n — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) November 9, 2021

As coaches ran onto the floor to check on Morris, Heat players started barking at Jokic. Jimmy Butler looked like he was asking for a fight.

Here’s another look at Morris hitting Jokic first. Morris had no reason to hit Jokic like that with the game decided. This really was a dirty play by Morris, and Jokic reacted.

Take a look at Jokić’s right knee during the contact. Morris threw his entire body into Jok, man. pic.twitter.com/GaxNwGARg0 — Different Man…Horseman. (@NORTHERE) November 9, 2021

Here’s what Jokic said about the play after the game:

Postgame response from Nikola Jokic: He was expecting a take foul from Markieff Morris but thought it was a dirty play and he needed to protect myself. “I felt bad. I’m not supposed to react that way…if I didn’t react that way it wouldn’t have been a flagrant (on Morris).” pic.twitter.com/2atQRVYYf8 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 9, 2021

Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists before being ejected.

The Nuggets improved to 6-4 in the win, while the Heat fell to 7-3.

Thankfully, Morris was able to walk off the floor. Morris’ cheap shot started it, but Jokic took it too far. Jokic will likely get suspended for at least one game.