Nikola Jokic hit Markieff Morris with a blatant cheap shot, and Jimmy Butler wanted to fight

Jimmy Butler had some words for Nikola Jokic after his retaliation on Markieff Morris went too far.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic violently hit Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the back during the fourth quarter of their game on Monday night. Jokic was ejected. Morris laid on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was brought out on the floor, but he eventually walked off under his own power.

The play happened late in the Nuggets’ 113-96 win over Miami with the result already in hand. Morris gave Jokic a hard foul seconds earlier that was a dirty play itself. Jokic responded with an even dirtier play, hitting Morris from behind for a blatant cheap shot that will likely get him suspended.

Here’s a look at the play:

As coaches ran onto the floor to check on Morris, Heat players started barking at Jokic. Jimmy Butler looked like he was asking for a fight.

Here’s another look at Morris hitting Jokic first. Morris had no reason to hit Jokic like that with the game decided. This really was a dirty play by Morris, and Jokic reacted.

Here’s what Jokic said about the play after the game:

Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists before being ejected.

The Nuggets improved to 6-4 in the win, while the Heat fell to 7-3.

Thankfully, Morris was able to walk off the floor. Morris’ cheap shot started it, but Jokic took it too far. Jokic will likely get suspended for at least one game.

