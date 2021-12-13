Bulls games postponed vs. Pistons and Raptors after Covid outbreak

The NBA has postponed its first games of the 2021-2022 season after a Covid outbreak within the Chicago Bulls led to the team having 10 players currently in protocol. The NBA has announced it is postponing Chicago’s games against the Detroit Pistons (on Tuesday, Dec. 14) and Toronto Raptors (on Thursday, Dec. 16). The league has yet to announce when those games will be made up.

NBA teams need eight active players to play, and the Bulls were hovering around that number with so many players in protocol. Chicago is also without forward Patrick Williams because of a wrist injury, and has seen guard Alex Caruso in and out of the lineup with a hamstring injury.

How bad is the outbreak in Chicago? Even two of the team’s announcers tested positive.

Chuck Swirsky just said on the Bulls’ radio broadcast that Bill Wennington, who was due back on radio tonight after filling in for Stacey King on TV, has landed in the health and safety protocols. Wennington had been doing TV because King already was in the protocols. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 12, 2021

The NBA postponed about 30 games last year because of Covid.

The Bulls were rolling before the Covid outbreak, moving all the way up to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference behind a four-game winning streak. The team has lost its last two games as the outbreak has worsened.

Here’s a list of Bulls players currently in protocol:

DeMar DeRozan

Zach LaVine

Coby White

Troy Brown Jr.

Alize Johnson

Stanley Johnson

Ayo Dosunmu

Javonte Green

Derrick Jones Jr.

Matt Thomas

The Bulls were already without Nikola Vucevic for 10 days earlier this season after he was placed in protocol. Vucevic was trying to keep his sense of humor during a tough situation earlier in the day before the Pistons game was postponed.

Hey @DetroitPistons How about a game of 3x3? https://t.co/OaJp4UTYjR — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 13, 2021

Chicago’s next game is against the Lakers on Sunday, Dec. 19.