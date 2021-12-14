Pete Davidson photobombed Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

Stephen Curry entered the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night needing two three-pointers to set the all-time record for makes in a career. Curry tied Ray Allen’s record with his first three one minute into the game, and he set the record off a feed from Andrew Wiggins a few minutes later.

As Madison Square Garden erupted to celebrate Curry’s accomplishment, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau refused to take a timeout and had his team push the ball down the other end. The Warriors were forced to foul so the game could pause and Steph could have his moment with Allen and Reggie Miller (No. 3 on the all-time list) both in attendance.

It felt like a million flashbulbs went off when Curry hit the shot to set the record. As he backpedaled on defense, one of those cameras caught a famous face celebrating in the crowd: SNL star Pete Davidson. We jut can’t get away from this guy this year.

Yes, that’s him in the pink Michael Jackson sweatshirt.

Davidson is a big Knicks fan and has been seen at several games this season. You can watch him talk about his Knicks fandom with Stephen A. Smith here if that’s something you’re into. Maybe the only person having a better 2021 than Curry is Davidson, so of course he had a front row seat for the record.

The highlight of Curry setting the record will be on every website and television station for the rest of the week, so we might as well put it here, too.

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter ever, but we knew that way before he hit the most three-pointers in NBA history. Tickets to this game were outrageously expensive. I guess it’s good to be Pete Davidson.