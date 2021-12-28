The Rockets drilled a fan with an errant pass, and offered them courtside tickets

Sitting courtside at an NBA game comes with the thrill of at least a little bit of danger. Some of the largest athletes in the world are one bad bounce away from leaping into the stands to try to save a loose ball. Fans that close to the action better be paying attention to the game because you never know when you might be harm’s way.

One thing fans sitting close to the court usually don’t worry is an errant pass hitting them, but we have seen it happen a couple times before. For some reason it always seems to happen in Charlotte. Back in 2013, Gerald Henderson nailed a fan with a skip pass to the corner as a member of the Bobcats. The Bobcats are no more, but their legacy lives on forever. On Monday, Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood hit a fan with a pass by mistake in Charlotte as he attempted to break full court defense.

As Wood lunged to throw a pass against the Hornets, the ball sailed into the front row and nailed a woman walking by. The woman was knocked over but appeared to be okay after the play.

Wood said on Instagram that he would give the fan courtside tickets to a Rockets game of her choice.

The Hornets went on to win, 123-99, to move a game over .500 (18-17) on the season. The Rockets have now lost four straight and drop to 10-24 overall.

This is at least the third time a pass has hit a fan in the face in Charlotte. Lance Stephenson and Henderson combined for this one a few years back.

Here’s Henderson’s other blunder:

Charlotte fans: keep your head up. You never know when the ball is coming to you.