The best of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s food discoveries, dancing, and corny dad jokes

From his corny media day jokes to his never-ending American food discoveries, Giannis Antetokounmpo always seems to keep NBA twitter laughing. The 6’ 11’ “Greek Freak” has managed to keep the internet entertained since he since he was first drafted in 2013.

He’s best known for chronicling his new food finds, his most iconic moment was his first taste of a smoothie:

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

And they still seem a favorite of his.

His discovery of more American food staples

No one has ever been this excited for a corn dog before.

Just tried a corndog for the first time...Man God Bless America! #ForReaL pic.twitter.com/k4RDp6nSnI — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 5, 2018

Probably not about Kool-Aid either.

Just had my first sip of American Red Kool Aid while watching the game. It’s extremely tasty . America stay blessed #WhatsNextForTheFreak pic.twitter.com/y91RK5IaQS — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 7, 2018

Giannis just discovered dunking Oreos in milk 9 years into his NBA career

He dunked his Oreos in milk for the first time and couldn’t believe what he was missing.

You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer #MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 24, 2021

As if this tweet wasn’t already good enough, Giannis gave an incredibly serious answer when asked ask about his journey of self-discovery with Oreos. This is why we love him.

okay but literally how is he real pic.twitter.com/TSUSDLhYEa — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) November 25, 2021

His super corny dad jokes that are so bad, that’s what makes them funny:

How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little "Boogie" in it!! My Dad jokes are back!! — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 29, 2021

Especially his media day jokes:

Giannis starts his #BucksMediaDay session with a joke... pic.twitter.com/hsj0PfJtAb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 26, 2016

I guess leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA Championship will make up for his poor comedy skills.

He might be a better dancer than a comedian:

Sometimes you just got to dance! pic.twitter.com/a8qsVd5QUd — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 25, 2020

Not only is he a professional basketball player, but also a professional break dancer!

He even challenged some guys to a dance battle in Taiwan.

What’s even funnier is the time he maybe forgot to dance..?

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

Aside from basketball, he absolutely loves being a dad:

Daddy duty on game day pic.twitter.com/ZOvy83Ur6p — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 5, 2021

And was super excited after finding out he had a son on the way.

Giannis went to the Chik-Fil-A drive-through after winning his first championship

No one can relate to Giannis’ size, speed, and strength — but everyone can relate to the way he orders fast food.

Giannis just ordered another 50 piece on IG live pic.twitter.com/gAkSM9qdxI — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) July 21, 2021

Giannis’ most wholesome moment happened during his rookie year

Antetokounmpo showed up to the NBA as a fresh-faced 18-year-old who had never been to the United States before and barely knew where Milwaukee was on a map. Giannis wasn’t just learning about basketball during his rookie season — he was learning about life. That led to a hilarious and iconic story about a young Antetokounmpo hitchhiking his way to a game.

Seriously.

Favorite--of many--anecdotes from @G_ante34 reporting. Early in the season, Giannis took a cab to Western Union to send money home... — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 5, 2014

…after sending all the money he could to Greece, he realized he didn't have enough left for cab fare. It was game day, so he started running — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 5, 2014

…he got about a mile before a couple stopped, asked if he was the Bucks rookie. He said yes. They picked him up and dropped him at the arena — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 5, 2014

How could you not love this guy?

The list could go on and on, but here are some of our favorites. Tell us what your most memorable ‘Giannis moment’ is in the comments.