The best of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s food discoveries, dancing, and corny dad jokes

Looking back at Giannis’ most wholesome moments in the NBA.

By Kyra Vandiver
Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

From his corny media day jokes to his never-ending American food discoveries, Giannis Antetokounmpo always seems to keep NBA twitter laughing. The 6’ 11’ “Greek Freak” has managed to keep the internet entertained since he since he was first drafted in 2013.

He’s best known for chronicling his new food finds, his most iconic moment was his first taste of a smoothie:

And they still seem a favorite of his.

His discovery of more American food staples

No one has ever been this excited for a corn dog before.

Probably not about Kool-Aid either.

Giannis just discovered dunking Oreos in milk 9 years into his NBA career

He dunked his Oreos in milk for the first time and couldn’t believe what he was missing.

As if this tweet wasn’t already good enough, Giannis gave an incredibly serious answer when asked ask about his journey of self-discovery with Oreos. This is why we love him.

His super corny dad jokes that are so bad, that’s what makes them funny:

Especially his media day jokes:

I guess leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA Championship will make up for his poor comedy skills.

He might be a better dancer than a comedian:

Not only is he a professional basketball player, but also a professional break dancer!

He even challenged some guys to a dance battle in Taiwan.

What’s even funnier is the time he maybe forgot to dance..?

Aside from basketball, he absolutely loves being a dad:

And was super excited after finding out he had a son on the way.

Giannis went to the Chik-Fil-A drive-through after winning his first championship

No one can relate to Giannis’ size, speed, and strength — but everyone can relate to the way he orders fast food.

Giannis’ most wholesome moment happened during his rookie year

Antetokounmpo showed up to the NBA as a fresh-faced 18-year-old who had never been to the United States before and barely knew where Milwaukee was on a map. Giannis wasn’t just learning about basketball during his rookie season — he was learning about life. That led to a hilarious and iconic story about a young Antetokounmpo hitchhiking his way to a game.

Seriously.

How could you not love this guy?

The list could go on and on, but here are some of our favorites. Tell us what your most memorable ‘Giannis moment’ is in the comments.

