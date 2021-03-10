Ranking every NBA Earned Edition jerseys in 2021

Nike and the NBA partnered for another year of the Earned Edition jerseys. This exclusive on-court look is created for each team that made the NBA playoffs the previous season.

All 16 teams have the opportunity to wear their new uniforms through the second half of the season beginning March 10, and each jersey will be available for sale starting March 18. While all of the uniforms are unique, there is one thing that sets the reigning NBA champions apart from all the others.

The Lakers jersey has a gold swoosh, which is a nod to their title, while all other teams will have a silver swoosh. Though the Lakers won the title last year, does their Earned Edition Jersey look the best? We ranked each jersey from worst to best. If you disagree, feel free to let us know which of these uniforms you like the most or the least in our comments section.

The Heat were the first runner up for the title but the last with their Earned Edition jerseys. They look more like the collegiate Iowa Hawkeyes than the professional Miami Heat.

Maybe it’s the gray, or maybe it’s the fact that almost all of the Clippers uniforms have similar designs, but this jersey missed the mark.

We have definitely seen this jersey before.

The trim is great, but something about the bell leaves a bit to be desired.

It’s a simple yet clean look.

While this does resemble many of the Mavericks jerseys, the neckline detail is unique.

This looks very similar to the Mavericks jersey, but I think the slice in the logo is a nice touch.

I’m a big fan of the two-toned logo.

8. Portland Trailblazers

Usually, I would like to see red incorporated into the jersey, but it’s a very clean look without it.

The stars on the side of the jersey are a nice detail.

I like the lighter green in the trim instead of it being white.

We know Indiana for their stripes, but this was a creative way to incorporate them into the jersey.

The Nets’ uniforms have been very creative this year, and Nike did not stop with their Earned Edition jerseys.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

It’s like the Mamba Jerseys but with purple incorporated this time. And the gold swoosh accent goes so well with everything.

The way they incorporated the horns was a nice touch.

These look amazing. The color blocking, the placement of the letters, all if it looks great.