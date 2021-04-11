Miles Bridges has been a big-time dunker since his high school days in Flint, Michigan. His prep mixtapes were the stuff of legend five years ago, and he had plenty of high-flying moments at Michigan State during his two years in college, as well.

Bridges has enjoyed a breakout campaign this year in his third NBA season, helping add a jolt of excitement to a Charlotte Hornets team that has been one of the league’s biggest surprises. Bridges has improved in several important areas this season, but he still has the ridiculous explosiveness that put him onto basketball radars years ago. He showed it against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday with what may be the league’s dunk of the year.

Bridges unfurled a ferocious tomahawk hammer dunk on Clint Capela in the closing minutes against the Hawks. Everything about this is beautiful.

The fact that Bridges did this in crunch-time of a close game against a team that the Hornets are trying to keep pace with in the standings makes it even more impressive. Charlotte is without their two best players, LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, right now, so this play wasn’t just flashy — it was absolutely critical.

My favorite moment? Devonte’ Graham’s reaction: hands behind his hand, high-stepping down the floor. He is all of us.

Poor Capela had just made a great defensive play to deny Hornets guard Terry Rozier at the rim. Credit Capela for jumping with Bridges and not caring about any potential embarrassment. Unfortunately for him, Bridges won the battle in the air.

Did Miles Bridges have the NBA dunk of the year in 2021?

There are two other contenders, as far as I’m concerned. The first is from Timberwolves rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards:

We also have to nominate Maurice Harkless cramming all over the Pistons.

My Dunk of the Year vote goes to Anthony Edwards, but we’ll put it up to a poll

That Edwards dunk might be the best of the last .... 10 years, in my opinion, but we’ll open it up to the people. Who dunked it best? Let us know.