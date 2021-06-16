Chris Paul out for ‘indefinite’ period after entering health and safety protocol in NBA playoffs

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has entered the league’s health and safety protocol for Covid, according to insider Shams Charania, putting his status for the Western Conference Finals in jeopardy. The Suns have already advanced to the conference finals and await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz series that is currently tied 2-2.

Charania reports Paul is sidelined for an indefinite amount of time. It’s unknown whether Paul tested positive for the virus, or if he was exposed to someone who tested positive.

Paul has been the driving force behind Phoenix’s turnaround after being acquired in a trade over the offseason. The Suns had not made the NBA playoffs since 2010 before this season, but are now four wins away from the NBA Finals.

Paul was amazing in the Suns’ four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the second round, averaging 25.5 points and 10.3 assists per game on 61.8 percent shooting from the floor and 58.3 percent shooting from three-point range.

Paul having to miss serious time in health and safety protocol would be arguably the biggest story of the postseason.

We’ll update this story as it develops.