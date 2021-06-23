Trae Young often blurs the line between a pass and a shot. The emerging Atlanta Hawks superstar can often be seen driving to the basket after a screen from center Clint Capela and either shooting a floater or throwing a lob for a dunk. Sometimes it looks like even he doesn’t know which one he’s going to do until the last second.

During a blistering third quarter in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series, Young again blurred the line between shot and pass with a brilliant play against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young drove to the basket off a screen from John Collins and threw a perfect pass off the glass for an alley-oop dunk.

The confidence and touch it takes to throw this pass is just absolutely wild. Young is on another level right now.

TRAE OFF THE GLASS TO JOHN COLLINS! #NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/pwbtjNQ4Fx — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021

Trae isn’t the only young star who does this. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant also picked up a habit of throwing lobs off the glass during the season. Morant’s often didn’t count for assists even though they were clearly intended to be passes. Even the statisticians can’t handle what they’re seeing.

A couple possessions later, Young ripped a pull-up three-pointer off the dribble. Before he took the shot, Trae did a little shoulder shimmy.

Young might be the smallest player on the floor in this series, but it doesn’t matter. He believes he can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the world, even two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

OH MY TRAE FROM DOWNTOWN! HE'S GOT 37! #NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/MJfm8tLlHy — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021

Young powering the Hawks to a Cinderella run to the conference finals has been arguably the best story of the playoffs (shout-out to Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns, too). No one expected Atlanta to be here, but their 22-year-old superstar has proven he’s built for the moment.

It is so much fun to watch Trae Young cook. We can’t wait to see where he and the Hawks go from here.