Patrick Beverley took a cheap shot on Chris Paul on his way out of the playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers were on their way to getting eliminated in the Western Conference Finals when veteran guard Patrick Beverley took a cheap shot on Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul.

With the Clippers trailing big in the final minutes, Beverley ran up to Paul from behind during a timeout and shoved him with both hands. Beverley was ejected immediately.

The Suns would go on to win, 130-103, to advance past the Clippers in six games and secure a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals. Here’s a look at the play.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Beverley ended the night with 11 points in 31 minutes before the ejection. Paul was remarkable, finishing with 41 points and eight assists in the win.

It was an eventful series for Beverley. Earlier in Game 6, he struck Suns center Deandre Ayton in the head during a shot attempt. While it looked like it should have been a flagrant, the refs decided it was a common foul.

Patrick Beverley hits DeAndre Ayton on the head pic.twitter.com/BUeSfc0TjM — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) July 1, 2021

Beverley also taunted Chris Paul after a foul earlier in the series.

Patrick Beverley was given a flagrant 1 foul for the contact he made on Chris Paul's jumpshot.



Beverley appeared to imitate CP after he was called for the foul. pic.twitter.com/8UDFFbSiSv — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2021

The Suns are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. The Clippers’ season is over. Beverley embarrassed himself on the way out.