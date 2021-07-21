Giannis Antetokounmpo is driving around asking for free Chick-fil-A after winning the NBA title

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most wholesome and delightful superstar athlete on the planet, and with no sleep following a night loaded with celebration, he decided it was time to jump in his car with his new trophies and get some breakfast.

Hours after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since 1971 with an immaculate performance in Game 6, Giannis just wanted to get some fast food.

Giannis just ordered another 50 piece on IG live pic.twitter.com/gAkSM9qdxI — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) July 21, 2021

His order of choice: Perfection. A exact 50 count of Chick-n-Minis, the tiny, bite-sized breakfast sandwiches that are a single nugget inside in a miniature yeast roll. Paired with a thrifty beverage choice of a large half diet lemonade, half-Sprite, with no ice — because this man knows ice is a scam, even if it’s delicious pellet ice.

That 50 count isn’t just a nice round number. It happens to be the number of points he scored in Game 6 on Tuesday night, leading the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years. That’s a whole lot of tasty 50s to chew on.

Of course, you can’t just be Giannis-freaking-Antetokounmpo rocking up to a Chick-fil-A and expect nobody to notice. Fans noticed, big time — and he was overjoyed.

The best part might be that Giannis is running a side hustle here too. He keeps pulling up at random Chick-fil-As and asking employees if he can have free food for life after winning the championship for the Bucks. Mariah Riddlesprigger, Giannis’ girlfriend, keeps telling him the random employees can’t grant his wish because they’re a national chain, but Antetokounmpo is unfazed. He wants that free food, and he’s going to keep asking as long as it takes to get his wish.

What a perfect morning.