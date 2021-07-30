Complete NBA undrafted free agent tracker

Teams around the NBA were working late into the night signing a flurry of undrafted free agents following the two round draft on Thursday night. One of the deepest classes in recent memory left some stunning talent without teams following the main event, and there’s a very real chance to find some diamonds in the rough.

We’ve seen this in recent years. Sure, not everyone is going to find a star like Fred VanVleet, who was undrafted in 2016, but there have been ample examples of UDFA players entering the league and making a difference, from Matthew Dellavedova to Kent Bazemore, and more recently Christian Wood.

Here is every player who has been signed to a free agent contract, a two-way contract, or will get a Summer League tryout with the team.

Atlanta Hawks

Ibi Watson, Dayton

Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Brooklyn Nets

David Duke Jr., Providence

Charlotte Hornets

DJ Carton, Marquette

Cleveland Cavaliers

Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop

Dallas Mavericks

EJ Enu, Shawnee State

Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon

Feron Hunt, Southern Methodist

Denver Nuggets

Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois

Detroit Pistons

Spencer Littleson, Toledo

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Anthony Tarke, Coppin State

Chris Smith, UCLA

Golden State Warriors

JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

Jordan Schakel, San Diego State

Indiana Pacers

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Duane Washington, Ohio State

Los Angeles Lakers

Joe Ayayi, Gonzaga

Chaundee Brown, Michigan

Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Miami Heat

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

DeJon Jarreau, Houston

Micah Potter, Wisconsin

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

Javonte Smart, LSU

Dru Smith, Missouri

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

RJ Nembhard, TCU

Memphis Grizzlies

Romeo Weems, DePaul

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Milwaukee Bucks

Mike Smith, Michigan

Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaiah Miller, UNCG

McKinley Wright, Colorado

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech

New York Knicks

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Orlando Magic

Asbjorn Midtgaard, Crand Canyon

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

Philadelphia 76ers

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Daishen Nix, G-League Ignite

Portland Trailblazers

Mark Vital, Baylor

Trendon Watford, LSU

Sacramento Kings

Damian Jefferson, Creighton

Matt Coleman III, Texas

DJ Steward, Duke

San Antonio Spurs

Biram Faye, Senegal

Justin Turner, Bowling Green

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State

Toronto Raptors

Justin Champagnie, Pitt

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Utah Jazz

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Washington Wizards

Jay Huff, Virginia

Jordan Goodwin, St. Louis