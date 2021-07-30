Complete NBA undrafted free agent tracker

Teams around the NBA were working late into the night signing a flurry of undrafted free agents following the two round draft on Thursday night. One of the deepest classes in recent memory left some stunning talent without teams following the main event, and there’s a very real chance to find some diamonds in the rough.
We’ve seen this in recent years. Sure, not everyone is going to find a star like Fred VanVleet, who was undrafted in 2016, but there have been ample examples of UDFA players entering the league and making a difference, from Matthew Dellavedova to Kent Bazemore, and more recently Christian Wood.
Here is every player who has been signed to a free agent contract, a two-way contract, or will get a Summer League tryout with the team.
Atlanta Hawks
Ibi Watson, Dayton
Boston Celtics
Sam Hauser, Virginia
Carlik Jones, Louisville
Brooklyn Nets
David Duke Jr., Providence
Charlotte Hornets
DJ Carton, Marquette
Cleveland Cavaliers
Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
Dallas Mavericks
EJ Enu, Shawnee State
Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon
Feron Hunt, Southern Methodist
Denver Nuggets
Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois
Detroit Pistons
Spencer Littleson, Toledo
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Anthony Tarke, Coppin State
Chris Smith, UCLA
Golden State Warriors
JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Jordan Schakel, San Diego State
Indiana Pacers
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Duane Washington, Ohio State
Los Angeles Lakers
Joe Ayayi, Gonzaga
Chaundee Brown, Michigan
Mac McClung, Texas Tech
Miami Heat
Marcus Garrett, Kansas
DeJon Jarreau, Houston
Micah Potter, Wisconsin
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
Javonte Smart, LSU
Dru Smith, Missouri
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
RJ Nembhard, TCU
Memphis Grizzlies
Romeo Weems, DePaul
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Milwaukee Bucks
Mike Smith, Michigan
Minnesota Timberwolves
Isaiah Miller, UNCG
McKinley Wright, Colorado
New Orleans Pelicans
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech
New York Knicks
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Orlando Magic
Asbjorn Midtgaard, Crand Canyon
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
Philadelphia 76ers
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Daishen Nix, G-League Ignite
Portland Trailblazers
Mark Vital, Baylor
Trendon Watford, LSU
Sacramento Kings
Damian Jefferson, Creighton
Matt Coleman III, Texas
DJ Steward, Duke
San Antonio Spurs
Biram Faye, Senegal
Justin Turner, Bowling Green
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Toronto Raptors
Justin Champagnie, Pitt
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
Utah Jazz
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Washington Wizards
Jay Huff, Virginia
Jordan Goodwin, St. Louis
