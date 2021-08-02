NBA free agent signings 2021: Tracking all the deals in one place

The Milwaukee Bucks have been crowned NBA champions, and the 2021 NBA Draft has been competed. Now it’s time for free agency to take centerstage in the NBA.
Players and teams can start discussing contracts when the free agency moratorium begins on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts can’t become official until Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.
Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul headline this year’s free agency class. While neither of the veteran stars are expected to change teams this offseason, you never know what’s going to happen when free agency officially begins. Expect there to be significant player movement over the next month. We’ve already seen a couple big trades ahead of the 2021-2022 season, most notably with Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kemba Walker going from the Boston Celtics to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford.
You can find our free agency predictions here for the top players in the class. We’ll be updating this page with every signing in the NBA as it goes official.
Final NBA free agency signings
- Andre Iguodala is going to the Warriors, per Jonathan Abrams.
- DeAndre’ Bembry to the Nets on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Reggie Jackson to the Clippers for two years, $22 million, per Woj.
- Javonte Green to the Bulls on a two-year deal, per Woj.
- Grayson Allen is going to the Bucks in a trade with the Grizzlies. Memphis will receive Sam Merrill and two second round picks, per Woj.
- Kawhi Leonard is going back to the Clippers, per Chris Haynes.
- Justise Winslow to the Clippers on a two-year deal, per Woj.
- Kevin Durant agrees to a four-year, $198 million extension with Nets, he announces.
- Willy Hernangomez agrees to three-year deal with Pelicans, per Shams.
2021 NBA free agency day four signings
- Ish Wainwright to the Raptors on a two-year deal, per Woj.
- Julius Randle is a signing a four-year, $117 million extension with the Knicks, per The Athletic.
- Lou Williams is going back to the Hawks on a one-year, $5 million deal, per Shams.
- Khem Birch re-signs with the Raptors on a three-year, $20 million deal per Woj.
- Kelly Oubre to the Hornets on a two-year, $26 million deal, per Shams.
- Elfrid Payton to the Suns, per Keith Smith.
2021 NBA free agency day three signings
- John Collins and the Hawks are agreed to a five-year, $125 million extension, per Woj.
- Kemba Walker is signing with the Knicks after being bought out by the Thunder, per Shams.
- Tony Bradley is signing a one-year deal with the Bulls, per Woj.
- Enes Kanter to the Celtics on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Victor Oladipo is going back to the Heat, per Shams.
- Terence Davis back to the Kings, per Woj.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is going to the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade after agreeing to a three-year, $62 million deal, per Woj. Brooklyn is getting Chandler Hutchison, a 2022 second round pick, a 2024 second round pick, and a 2025 pick swap, per Woj.
- Saben Lee is returning to the Pistons on a three-year deal, per Woj.
- Raul Neto is going back to the Wizards, per Shams.
- Danny Green back to the 76ers on a two-year, $20 million deal, per Harrison Sanford.
2021 NBA free agency day two signings
- Rudy Gay and the Utah Jazz have agreed to a two-year, $12.1 million deal with a player option, per Shams.
- Bruce Brown is going back to the Nets on a one-year, $4.7 million qualifying offer, per Woj. He can be an unrestricted free agent next season.
- Sam Dekker has agreed to a deal with the Raptors, per Woj.
- Nemanja Bjelica is signing with the Warriors, per Woj.
- Rodney Hood is going to the Bucks on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- James Johnson to the Nets on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Andre Drummond to the 76ers on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Taj Gibson to the Knicks on a one-year, $2.7 million deal, per Ian Begley.
- Gorgui Dieng to the Hawks, per Jon Krawczynski.
- Robin Lopez to the Magic on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Abdel Nader to the Suns for two years, $4.2 million, per Shams.
- Didi Louzada to the Pelicans on a four-year deal, per Woj.
- Patty Mills to the Nets on a two-year, $12 million deal, per Woj.
- Carmelo Anthony to the Lakers on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Malik Monk to the Lakers, per Woj.
- Stephen Curry’s four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors is happening, per Woj.
- DeMar DeRozan is going to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade for three years, $85 million, per Shams. Chicago is reportedly sending Thad Young, a future first round pick, and two second rounders in the deal, per Shams.
- Tony Snell is going to the Blazers on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Talen Horton-Tucker back to the Lakers on a three-year, $32 million deal, per Woj.
- Kendrick Nunn to the Lakers on a two-year deal with a player option, per Shams.
- Ish Smith to the Hornets on a one-year deal, per Shams.
- George Hill to the Bucks, per Shams.
- Markieff Morris to the Heat, per Woj.
- Georges Niang to the 76ers on a two-year, $6.7 million deal, per Stein.
- Jock Landale to the Spurs on a two-year deal, per Shams.
- Bryn Forbes to the Spurs on a one-year deal, per Shams.
- Will Barton back to Denver on a two-year, $32 million deal, per Haynes.
- Hassan Whiteside to the Jazz, per Woj.
2021 NBA free agency day one signings
- Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal in a sign-and-trade agreement, according to Woj. Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, and a second round pick are reportedly going to New Orleans in the deal, per Shams.
- Chris Paul is staying with the Phoenix Suns on a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, per multiple reports.
- Mike Conley is returning to the Utah Jazz on a three-year, $72.5 million deal, per Woj.
- Kyle Lowry is going to the Miami Heat on a three-year deal in a sign-and-trade worth $90 million, per Woj.
- Duncan Robinson is staying with the Heat on a five-year, $90 million deal, per Woj.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year, $74 million deal, per Woj.
- Doug McDermott is going to the San Antonio Spurs on a three-year, $42 million deal, per Shams.
- Dwight Howard is returning to the Lakers, per Woj.
- Norman Powell is going to the Trail Blazers on a five-year, $90 million deal, per Woj.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a five-year, $172 million extension with the Thunder, per Woj.
- Trae Young is getting a five-year, $207 million max extension with the Hawks, per Woj.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing a contract with the Wizards, per Woj.
- Kent Bazemore to the Lakers on a one-year deal, per Shams.
- Blake Griffin back to the Nets on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Otto Porter Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, per Haynes.
- Dewayne Dedmon back to the Heat on a one-year deal, per Shams.
- Austin Rivers back to the Nuggets on a one-year deal, per Chris Haynes.
- Alex Caruso is signing with the Bulls for four years, $37 million, per Woj.
- Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza are also coming to the Lakers, per reports.
- JaMychal Green is returning to the Denver Nuggets for a two-year deal worth $17 million, per Shams.
- Zach Collins to the Spurs on three-year, $22 million deal, per report.
- Daniel Theis to the Rockets for four years, $36 million, per Woj.
- Corey Joseph to the Pistons for two years, $10 million, per Chris Haynes.
- Derrick Rose is returning to the Knicks for three years and $43 million, per Woj.
- Jeff Green is going to the Denver Nuggets on a two-year, $10 million deal, per Malika Andrews.
- Cody Zeller to the Trail Blazers on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Devonte’ Graham to the Pelicans for four years, $47 million, per Woj. It’s a sign-and-trade that will move a first rounder to the Hornets, per Shams.
- David Nwaba is going back to the Houston Rockets on a three-year. $15 million deal, per Marc Stein.
- Cameron Payne is returning to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, per Chris Haynes.
- Evan Fournier is going to the New York Knicks on a four-year deal worth up to $78 million, per Woj.
- Richaun Holmes is going back to the Kings for four years, $55 million with a player option on the last year of the deal, per Shams.
- Nicolas Batum has a two-year deal to return to the Clippers, per Shams.
- Bobby Portis is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $9 million contract, per Shams.
- Torrey Craig is going to the Indiana Pacers on a two-year, $10 million deal, per Woj.
- Nerlens Noel is returning to the Knicks on a three-year, $32 million deal, per Woj.
- JaVale McGee to the Suns, one-year, $5 million, per Chris Haynes.
- Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the New York Knicks, per Woj.
- Semi Ojeleye is going to the Bucks on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Raptors, per Woj.
- Reggie Bullock is close to signing with the Dallas Mavericks on a potential three-year deal, per reports. Bullock is getting $30 million over three years, per Shams.
- Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a four-year, $184 million extension with the Miami Heat, per Shams.
- TJ McConnell is returning to the Pacers on a four-year, $35 million deal, per J. Michael and Shams.
- Big man Jarrett Allen is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers a five-year, $100 million deal, per Woj. Allen is a restricted free agent. We ranked him as the No. 5 player available this offseason.
- Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, per Woj.
- Boban Marjanovic is returning to the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams.
- Sterling Brown is going to the Dallas Mavericks, per report.
- Solomon Hill back to the Hawks on a one-year deal, per report.
- Furkan Korkmaz is going back to the 76ers on a three-year, $15 million deal, per Woj.
- Alex Len going to the Kings on a two-year deal, per reports.
- Moe Harkless to the Kings at two years, $9 million, per reports.
- Mike Muscala to the Thunder for two years, $7 million, per reports.
- PJ Tucker to the Heat, per Shams. Tucker gets two years, $15 million with a player option on the second season.
- Max Strus to the Heat for two years, $3.5 million, per Woj.
- Gabe Vincent to the Heat on a two-year deal, per Shams.
- Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are reportedly set to agree on a $215 million contract extension over the next four years. Curry currently has one year left on his deal.
We’ll update this post as free agency develops.