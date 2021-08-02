NBA free agent signings 2021: Tracking all the deals in one place

The Milwaukee Bucks have been crowned NBA champions, and the 2021 NBA Draft has been competed. Now it’s time for free agency to take centerstage in the NBA.

Players and teams can start discussing contracts when the free agency moratorium begins on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts can’t become official until Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul headline this year’s free agency class. While neither of the veteran stars are expected to change teams this offseason, you never know what’s going to happen when free agency officially begins. Expect there to be significant player movement over the next month. We’ve already seen a couple big trades ahead of the 2021-2022 season, most notably with Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kemba Walker going from the Boston Celtics to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford.

You can find our free agency predictions here for the top players in the class. We’ll be updating this page with every signing in the NBA as it goes official.

Final NBA free agency signings

2021 NBA free agency day four signings

Ish Wainwright to the Raptors on a two-year deal, per Woj.

Julius Randle is a signing a four-year, $117 million extension with the Knicks, per The Athletic.

Lou Williams is going back to the Hawks on a one-year, $5 million deal, per Shams.

Khem Birch re-signs with the Raptors on a three-year, $20 million deal per Woj.

Kelly Oubre to the Hornets on a two-year, $26 million deal, per Shams.

Elfrid Payton to the Suns, per Keith Smith.

2021 NBA free agency day three signings

2021 NBA free agency day two signings

2021 NBA free agency day one signings

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal in a sign-and-trade agreement, according to Woj. Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, and a second round pick are reportedly going to New Orleans in the deal, per Shams.

Chris Paul is staying with the Phoenix Suns on a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, per multiple reports.

Mike Conley is returning to the Utah Jazz on a three-year, $72.5 million deal, per Woj.

Duncan Robinson is staying with the Heat on a five-year, $90 million deal, per Woj.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year, $74 million deal, per Woj.

Doug McDermott is going to the San Antonio Spurs on a three-year, $42 million deal, per Shams.

Dwight Howard is returning to the Lakers, per Woj.

Norman Powell is going to the Trail Blazers on a five-year, $90 million deal, per Woj.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a five-year, $172 million extension with the Thunder, per Woj.

Trae Young is getting a five-year, $207 million max extension with the Hawks, per Woj.

Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing a contract with the Wizards, per Woj.

Kent Bazemore to the Lakers on a one-year deal, per Shams.

Blake Griffin back to the Nets on a one-year deal, per Woj.

Otto Porter Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, per Haynes.

Dewayne Dedmon back to the Heat on a one-year deal, per Shams.

Austin Rivers back to the Nuggets on a one-year deal, per Chris Haynes.

Alex Caruso is signing with the Bulls for four years, $37 million, per Woj.

Richaun Holmes is going back to the Kings for four years, $55 million with a player option on the last year of the deal, per Shams.

Nicolas Batum has a two-year deal to return to the Clippers, per Shams.

Bobby Portis is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $9 million contract, per Shams.

Torrey Craig is going to the Indiana Pacers on a two-year, $10 million deal, per Woj.

Nerlens Noel is returning to the Knicks on a three-year, $32 million deal, per Woj.

JaVale McGee to the Suns, one-year, $5 million, per Chris Haynes.

Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the New York Knicks, per Woj.

Semi Ojeleye is going to the Bucks on a one-year deal, per Woj.

Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Raptors, per Woj.

We’ll update this post as free agency develops.