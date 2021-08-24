Dell and Sonya Curry’s divorce inspired the best Twitter thread about dating of all time

News broke Monday that Dell Curry and Sonya Curry are splitting up after 33 years of marriage. Parents to Steph and Seth, at this point you’d think the duo had been through absolutely everything a couple could endure.

Dell and Sonya managed to stay together through the stresses of Dell’s NBA career, raising children, sending them to college, watching them start their own families — now, poof, it’s gone. As someone who’s been married for 14 years because I am extremely old, my first impression was to just think “gosh, that’s sad,” and ponder how you can make it past a quarter century and then say “we’re done.” Then, I read a world-shattering thread on the horrors of modern dating and feel worse for the younger generation than ever. I have absolutely no idea how y’all do it.

Every ounce of credit goes to @solomonmissouri on Twitter. A modern artist painting in the medium of pain. He shared an epic series of examples of why the modern dating landscape is terrifying, and it shook me to my core.

You don't wanna be out here — Soaking (@solomonmissouri) August 23, 2021

A stark warning for the barrage that is about to come. Instead of just pasting the whole thing here, click through and breathe in the rich tapestry on anguish that’s painted here. Instead here are the few examples of modern dating that shook me to my core.

You don't wanna be out here learning tiktok dances and falling off milk crates — Soaking (@solomonmissouri) August 23, 2021

Yeah, that sounds terrible.

You better learn to like it — Soaking (@solomonmissouri) August 23, 2021

I have some turmeric in my drawer for cooking, and charcoal in my toothpaste. That’s as close as I’m getting to this world.

They not eating butter pecan no more.... Blue bell ain't out here — Soaking (@solomonmissouri) August 23, 2021

Tweet 1: True

Tweet 2: Wait ... what is the youth eating for dessert?

I'm not trying to scare you... I'm trying to prepare you... These people are children of Rihanna born in the fires of chaos... — Soaking (@solomonmissouri) August 23, 2021

DON’T GOOGLE ‘PEGGING’ AT WORK! I LEARNED WHAT THIS WAS FROM THE DELIGHTFUL SHOW LOVE LIFE WITH ANNA KENDRICK AND WHILE I HAVE NO INTENTIONS OF KINK SHAMING ANYONE, I COULD SEE WHY THIS WOULD BE INTIMIDATING FOR A 57-YEAR-OLD MAN.

My message is simple. Dell Curry... pic.twitter.com/PqjVYVk0jm — Soaking (@solomonmissouri) August 23, 2021

The greatest works of art make us think and question the world around us. I sincerely hope Dell Curry read this and became as terrified as I was. Make this work Dell. Surely after 33 years everything is no lost. Go to couples’ therapy, a retreat, work on your communication or talk about your “love language.” Absolutely anything to avoid the hellscape painted here by @solomonmissouri.

The world out there is terrifying. Good luck kids.