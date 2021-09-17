Kawhi Leonard is not amused by the new Clippers arena’s groundbreaking ceremony

The Los Angeles Clippers have always been LA’s other NBA team, but they’re fully trying to get out of the Lakers’ shadow by opening their own arena, which will be called the Inuit Dome. The building will be located in Inglewood and it cost $1.8 billion with only private funding and no taxpayer dollars. It is slated to open for the 2024-2025 Clippers season.

Steve Ballmer hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on the new arena on Friday that did everything it could to try to win over the locals. The new arena will have a retired jersey for every high school in LA. It has the most bathrooms ... ever? Ballmer is already talking a big game about the hot dogs. This is all part of the Clippers’ plan to forge their own identity, and try to win over local fans who have historically rooted for the Lakers.

While Ballmer went to great lengths to try to make the groundbreaking ceremony something that makes the Clippers seem cool and unique, it’s likely that it’s going to be remembered for making Kawhi Leonard extremely bored. As a band performed at the event, Leonard was seen looking like he’d rather be anywhere else in the world.

Kawhi is not a fan of Fitz and the Tantrums, let it be noted. Paul George doesn’t look too thrilled, either. I can’t say I blame them.

Is this going to be the next meme on NBA Twitter? It feels like it has potential.

when the meeting could've been an email pic.twitter.com/K2hMgZqpO0 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 17, 2021

The mock ups of this new arena look awesome. Cheers for not involving any public money. It will be fascinating to see if Leonard is still on the team when the building opens because the four-year extension he signed this summer features a player option on the final season, the year the Clippers moved into the Inuit Dome.

Either way, the Clippers are branching out. Just know it all started with a very bored Kawhi Leonard at a concert.