Iman Shumpert was robbed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ after absolutely killing it

It was the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, and everyone in the sports world is taking about Iman Shumpert, who lit the floor on fire.

Dancing the jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast, Shump showed some SERIOUS footwork that kind of blew everyone away. It’s also prompted a bit of a judging controversy, with fans of the show very upset that Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach were only given a 4/10 for their routine by one judge, and a 21/40 overall.

You can watch the full dance from the former NBA guard here:

Fans were upset over the score.

“That 4 was ridiculous,” a fan said on YouTube. “Most of the tall guys that come on the show are awkward to watch but he was entertaining and did good.” Others chimed in, “4 is ridiculous in my opinion, he SHOCKED me with how good his footwork was, usually that’s where athletes and tall people struggle.”

The overwhelming sentiment from close watchers of the show is that Shumpert has more potential than any athlete in years on Dancing With the Stars. Of course, we’re biased here because we like Shump, but I think he should have gotten a 40/40 and it not even be close.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised that Shumpert is a good dancer. The 31-year-old spent 10 seasons in the NBA as a 6’5 guard who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship in 2016 playing alongside LeBron James. Shumpert was never a star, but he was a solid defensive wing with a little scoring ability, which made him a nice role player next to a superstar like LeBron.

Shumpert is married to the singer Teyana Taylor, who is an incredible dancer. Don’t be surprised if he keeps excelling on the show.