Hassan Whiteside spaced out twice for two terrible plays in 5 seconds

Hassan Whiteside has put up some impressive numbers since breaking into the NBA as a former second round pick who spent time in Lebanon, China, and the G League before finally breaking into the league with Miami Heat. Whiteside has led the NBA in blocks per game twice during his career, and he’s led the league in rebounding once. This season with the Utah Jazz, he’s shooting 62.2 percent from the field, which would rank in the top-10 of the league if he was qualified for the official leaderboard.

While Whiteside has major talent as a 7-foot center with a massive wingspan and impressive shot blocking ability, there’s always been something holding him back. It feels like Whiteside is the king of NBA brain farts, and he had a terrible one on Monday against the Pistons.

Please watch Whiteside grab a defensive rebound, give away an easy turnover, apologize to his teammates for the bad pass, and then surrender an uncontested dunk to Hamidou Diallo.

Hassan Whiteside got the loose ball then went full #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/3EvINSrt2J — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) January 11, 2022

Notice this play was posted by the “Shaqtin’ a Fool” account — because this is pure Shaqtin. With Rudy Gobert out in Covid protocols and Whiteside starting at center, the Detroit Pistons upset the Jazz, 126-116.

Whiteside otherwise had an awesome game with 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. This is going to be the play everyone remembers, though.

Thankfully 2K doesn’t have a space out rating — because Whiteside might lead the league.