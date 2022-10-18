NBA rookie extension deadline made some young players bank and left some sad

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally here. That also means the rookie extension deadline has passed, and not every player from the 2019 class was able to get a deal done.

The top five picks in the 2019 NBA Draft all signed extensions. For Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and Darius Garland, that meant a five-year, $193 million max extension. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett earned a four-year, $120 million contract. All four of those agreements came a bit earlier in the summer. As for De’Andre Hunter, he got a deal done at the buzzer on Monday, signing for four years, $95 million.

A couple of other players enjoyed big-time paydays. Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro were the only other players in the draft to sign for more than $100 million in total. Poole inked a four-year, $140 million contract, while Herro’s deal is for four years, $130 million.

Keldon Johnson, the 29th pick in the draft, was extended in the middle of July. The San Antonio Spurs signed him to a four-year, $80 million deal.

Only three other players outside of those eight agreed to extensions by the deadline. Kevin Porter Jr. signed a four-year, $82.5 million deal with the Houston Rockets, the Memphis Grizzlies brought back Brandon Clarke on a four-year, $52 million contract, and Nassir Little re-upped with the Portland Trail Blazers on a four-year, $28 million extension.

And while the deals that got done might seem like the more important story, those that failed to agree on an extension bring more intrigue to the table.

Some of the biggest names that didn’t sign an extension before the buzzer include Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns, Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics, PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, and Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers. All four will enter restricted free agency next offseason. Each of the players had reportedly been working to agree on a contract, but none were able to get it done.

For Johnson and the Suns, that could mean playing chicken in restricted free agency with a former lottery pick for the second-straight year following DeAndre Ayton’s summertime deal. As for the Celtics, they’ll now have to worry about bringing back Al Horford and Williams next summer.

Other notable players who did not agree to extensions include Coby White, Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, and Cam Reddish.