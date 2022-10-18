NBA Opening Night 2022 provides the perfect mix of stars, drama, and great basketball

It’s finally time for NBA basketball! After a long offseason of signings, drama, and Kevin Durant rumors (lots of rumors), the time for talk is over.

NBA Opening Night 2022 features two matchups that could pop up again come playoff time. The only difference is one battle would probably occur in the latter stages of the playoffs, while the other presents more as a first-round matchup.

Game 1: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm ET on TNT

Game coverage at Celtics Blog and Liberty Ballers

Kicking things off will be the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, as Joel Embiid and James Harden will be traveling to TD Garden to take on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, the later game will feature the Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

Boston enjoyed a relatively normal offseason until injuries to Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams derailed their plans. The Ime Udoka situation only piled more questions onto their plate, as they’ll be entering the season with a new head coach in Joe Mazzulla. That being said, Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford still look poised for another title push.

As for Philadelphia, they’ll be hoping to make a run of their own this year. Embiid has yet to make it out of the second round (thanks in part to Mr. Kawhi Leonard), but this 76ers team is shaping up to be one of the most talented squads he’s been a part of. With a full season of Harden, another year of development for Tyrese Maxey, and the addition of PJ Tucker, Philadelphia fans have every right to be excited.

The two teams split their season series last year, with Tatum and Embiid appearing in all four games. Two of the games came down to the wire, while the other two fell under the category of a blowout. Horford has given Embiid troubles throughout their respective careers, but Philadelphia will have an extra edge this year, as Harden wasn’t on the team for any of their four games against Boston.

All in all, it should be the perfect matchup to start the year, as both teams could end up meeting in the back half of May next year, and with much bigger stakes.

Game 2: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00pm ET on TNT

The West Coast game should be just as entertaining, but one half of the equation is under a lot more pressure than the other. A playoff series matchup could be in their future, but it would be more along the lines of a one-seed vs. eight-seed ordeal. That assumes the Lakers are somehow better than last year, which is putting a lot of hope on Patrick Beverley and the chances for a healthy Anthony Davis season.

It will be Ring Night for the Warriors, as they hang their fourth banner since 2015. Unfortunately, it will be tainted by the underlying questions surrounding the Draymond Green situation. Ring Night reportedly played a part in Golden State’s decision not to suspend Green, and this will be fans’ first chance to interact with the star forward on some level.

And now that Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have both earned extensions, Green’s contract situation seems as uncertain as ever. He recently warned the front office that they’ll need to be “willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering.”

For the Lakers, there will be a whole different set of drama to look out for. Russell Westbrook was benched in the team’s final preseason game, so at the very least, fans should be watching out for a potential lineup change to start the season. But on a grander scale, this season will be all about redemption for Los Angeles.

After failing to make the Play-In Tournament last year, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to do their best… 2018 LeBron James impression (or 2007, take your pick) and put the team on their backs. They’ll have a bit more help this year in the form of Patrick Beverley, but the roster still lacks the depth most teams need nowadays to succeed at the highest level.

It’s hard to imagine the Warriors losing on their home floor after receiving their championship rings, but crazier things have happened. James is still one of the best players in the world, and he’s given Curry, and the Warriors fits before. While it may not project like it, this should be a competitive game to start off the season.

The league picked two star-studded matchups for NBA Opening Night 2022. With Curry, James, Tatum, Embiid, and more hitting the hardwood, there should be something for everyone to enjoy.

