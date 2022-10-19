Russell Westbrook is already blaming the Lakers for an injury so everything is fine

We’re one day into the new NBA season and the Lakers vibe seems to be a disaster picking up where things left off after last season’s 10th place finish. After playing 31 minutes as a starter for Los Angeles on NBA opening night, Russell Westbrook took the opportunity to send a message to his team.

Russell Westbrook said he “absolutely” believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.’s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. - via ESPN

So let’s see if we understand things here.

First, the Lakers move Westbrook to the bench for the final preseason game as a “test run” for using the 33-year-old superstar in a different way that might actually help the team and make the most sense given his playing style and fit with LeBron “The King” James.

Then, in said game, Westbrook only plays five minutes and the next day ends up on the injury report as day-to-day.

Then a few days later, Westbrook gets the starting nod in the season opener against the defending champion Golden State Warriors and drops 19 points on 58% shooting in the blowout loss.

And after the game Russ decides to make sure the message is clear:

“I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight...Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. ... That’s something I just wasn’t accustomed to.” - via ESPN

Message received. Bench Russ and things happen because he just doesn’t know how to stay warm and loose. Start Russ and get 31 minutes of play.

That’s a nice hamstring you have there, it would be a shame if something happened to it...