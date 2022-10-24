The Lakers shooting is so bad, defenders are openly disrespecting them now

The 2022-2023 Los Angeles Lakers can’t shoot, and everyone knows it. As the Lakers fell to 0-3 to start the new season on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, PDX big man Jusuf Nurkić gave the Lakers’ shooting the respect it deserves. That means no respect at all.

When Anthony Davis attempted a corner three in third quarter, Nurkić turned his head and picked his nose (?) the moment the shot when up. Davis hit the side of the backboard. This is the level of enthusiasm it takes to successfully close out against an open Lakers shooter at the three-point line this year. Watch the clip here:

Peep Nurkic pic.twitter.com/NKL7pkKgaM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 23, 2022

The Lakers shot 6-of-33 from three-point range in the loss to Portland. Even LeBron James was horribly bricking threes. Even as James and Davis have mostly played well to start the season, Los Angeles just doesn’t have enough shooting or enough defense around the two stars to do anything of note this year. Making matters worse? The Pelicans can swap first round picks with them from the Davis trade. Imagine the Lakers winning the lottery and the Pelicans getting French super prospect Victor Wembanyama. It’s possible.

Through three games, the Lakers are shooting 21.2 percent from three. It’s not all Russell Westbrook’s fault, but he remains a big part of the problem. It’s going to be a long year.