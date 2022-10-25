Ja Morant tricked Ben Simmons into fouling out by remembering play from his rookie year

Ja Morant and Ben Simmons are starting the 2022-2023 season on totally opposite ends of the vibes spectrum. Morant is playing like an MVP candidate so far, nearly leading the league in scoring while making highlight reel plays every night for a surging Memphis Grizzlies team. Meanwhile, Simmons has been posting some unmistakably quiet lines in the box score as he returns to the NBA after sitting out all of last season.

Morant was electric while Simmons was underwhelming once again as the Grizzlies defeated the Nets, 134-124, in a thrilling Monday night shootout. Morant and backcourt mate Desmond Bane each went for 38 points and seven assists, out-dueling Brooklyn’s superstar tandem of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who each happened to score 37 points. While the stars (yes, Bane is getting there) played like stars, Simmons had seven points, eight assists, and three rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting in 28 minutes before he fouled out during the loss.

The full highlights of this game are worth watching because it was just that much fun. The most memorable moment of the night happened with just under four minutes left in the game when Morant tricked Simmons into fouling out. Watch the play here:

Ja Morant baited Ben Simmons into fouling out pic.twitter.com/QZTCci9Z8M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2022

The Grizzlies inbounded the ball with a slow roll, and Morant patiently watched it until it crossed halfcourt. Once he picked it up, he looked back at Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins for instructions. That’s when a clearly annoyed Simmons lunged at him. Morant made a quick move and picked up a foul on Simmons that was his sixth of the game, fouling him out.

Morant waved bye bye to Simmons as he walked off the floor in disbelief. It’s the second time Simmons has fouled out in three games this season.

Morant said after the game that he remembered Simmons fouling him as he looked to the bench during a game his rookie year. Morant baited him into doing it again on Monday when he was one foul away from fouling out.

Ja Morant said he remembered a play from his rookie year in Philadelphia where Ben Simmons fouled him trying to make a steal while he was looking towards the bench.



He remembered the play during the 4th quarter, and used to it foul Simmons out. His rookie year was 3 seasons ago — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) October 25, 2022

It sure seems like the Grizzlies had this as a trick up their sleeve to get a cheap foul on Simmons if they needed one. It’s ridiculous that it actually worked out.

I just asked Taylor Jenkins if he knew what Ja Morant was doing when he was rolling the ball up the floor and Ben Simmons picked up his sixth foul. He said “yes,” but didn’t want to go into details.



If they planned that to foul Simmons out, that’s pretty wild. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) October 25, 2022

It’s understandable that Simmons is off to a slow start given that he missed a full season, but he just doesn’t look like the same player who was a three-time All-Star in Philadelphia not all that long ago. Morant on the other hand is looking like one of the biggest superstars in the league.

Just ask Kevin Durant:

KD doubled down on his praise of Ja Morant after the game. "He's the most marketable guy in our league -- the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 25, 2022

The Grizzlies are 3-1. The Nets fall to 1-2 with the loss. At least KD and Kyrie look good?