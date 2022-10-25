3 Jae Crowder trade ideas for Eastern Conference contenders

If Kevin Durant was the top prize at the NBA’s county fair this summer, then Jae Crowder is the Ring Pop you win as a participation trophy. You’ll still enjoy having it, but it’s not something to build all your plans around.

Regardless, Crowder is who’s available right now, and teams are interested. He has yet to suit up for the Phoenix Suns this season as the two parties look for a trade that works for both of them. In turn, Cameron Johnson has taken over the starting power forward position (without a contract extension in hand, which is another story altogether).

Several squads are looking to bring Crowder into the mix, and some need him more than others. The most recent update came from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who noted that the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat are exploring potential deals.

“In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said. Milwaukee has registered interest in the veteran forward who has remained away from the Suns’ organization as both sides work toward a trade. Miami is also believed to be among the current suitors for Crowder, according to league sources.”

SB Nation’s Phoenix Suns site, Bright Side of the Sun, compiled a few potential deals and most of them make sense for both parties.

Jae Crowder trade idea for the Atlanta Hawks

Hawks get: Jae Crowder, Dario Saric; Suns get: Bogdan Bogdanovic

For Atlanta, they proposed a deal that would send Bogdan Bogdanovic to Phoenix in exchange for Crowder and Dario Saric. Bogdanovic has been sidelined with a knee injury so far this year, but upon his return, he’d provide the Suns with improved shooting and an extra shot creator on the wing outside of Devin Booker.

As for the Hawks, they would be getting some extra defensive versatility in a lineup that’s looking to improve on that end of the floor. That being said, losing Bogdanovic’s shooting could potentially do more harm than good.

Jae Crowder trade idea for the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks get: Jae Crowder; Suns get: Grayson Allen

Next, for the Bucks, BSoS suggested a straight-up one-for-one trade of Grayson Allen for Crowder. Allen has been struggling to shoot the ball at an efficient clip this year, and he also floundered at times throughout last year’s postseason. However, as pointed out by Brew Hoop, Milwaukee doesn’t really have a huge need for Crowder.

Their rotation doesn’t lack defense in certain areas like Atlanta’s does, and when healthy, they already have players such as Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, and rookie MarJon Beauchamp. Where would Crowder fit into that mix? If anything, Milwaukee should be looking to trade for extra help at the point guard position (hi, Jordan Clarkson).

Jae Crowder trade idea for the Miami Heat

Heat get: Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet; Suns get: Max Strus, Duncan Robinson

Lastly, BSoS’s deal for the Heat makes a lot of sense. The trade would send Duncan Robinson and Max Strus to Phoenix for Crowder and Landry Shamet.

Obviously, this would fill a huge need for the Heat, who don’t really have a starting power forward at the moment. Crowder played for Miami during their 2020 title run, and while he isn’t the same player, he could still fill in the gaps for them. Meanwhile, Phoenix would get a ton of extra shooting.

That being said, there are a couple of potential issues to note here.

First and foremost, asking Miami to part ways with Robinson and Strus (even when they get back Shamet) is a big ask. They developed both of those players and seem to really like Strus, still. Plus, Phoenix would have to worry about paying Strus a ton of money at the end of the year, as he’s on an expiring contract. It would put them in a similar position to the one they’re currently in with Crowder.

Some other deals that could potentially come out of the blue include trades with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and Memphis Grizzlies, all of whom could use some help at the wing/forward position (and two of which already have connections to Crowder).

But until a deal eventually goes through, expect Crowder to continue promoting himself on social media, like all good negotiators should do in the modern era.