The 2023 Hoophall Classic will feature most top prospects including Bronny James

The 21st annual Hoopshall Classic will take place between January 12th to January 16th at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts. They announced the teams and top prospects attending this year's event on Thursday.

Bronny James, the son of Lakers star Lebron James (of course, you already knew that), will be there. His Sierra Canyon squad is among the teams from 17 states participating. James, entering his senior year of high school, has been at Sierra Canyon since 2019 after transferring from Crossroads School. The 2023 Hoopshall Classic will be one of the final tournaments that James will participate in before making a college commitment.

Other big-name prospects featured include: no. 1 ranked DJ Wagner from Camden High; no. 2 ranked Justin Edwards from Imhotep Institute Charter; and no. 4 ranked Mackenzie Mgbako from Roselle Catholic. Wagner has already committed to Kentucky, and Mgbako will be a Duke Blue Devil. These kids may very well end up facing each other in an NCAA Tournament in the not-to-distant future.

The tournament will have several marquee teams besides Sierra Canyon, including IMG Academy, Montverde Academy, and Gulliver Prep which Hall of Famer Ray Allen coaches.

The Hoopshall Classic will also feature five women's games this year, up from two the prior year. That includes nine teams and five of the 2023 WESPN Top 100 ESPN Top 100 recruits.

Ten of the last 11 number 1 NBA Draft picks played in this event along with over 100 players who would end up in the NBA. Thirty-four players from ESPN's top 100 class of 2023 will participate in this year's tournament.

Bronny James plays on January 16th vs. Christopher Columbus High School at 1 PM ET on ESPNU. Complete broadcast information will be released at a later time. Tickets for the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic are on sale at tickets.hoophall.com.