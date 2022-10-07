Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight updates: Video surfaces as Green stays away from practice

Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. While the Warriors contemplated an internal punishment for Green, video of the punch was released by TMZ on Friday.

In the video, Green walks from the corner to the baseline and gets in Poole’s face. Poole then gives Green a two-handed shove. A split second later, Green lunges at Poole and delivers a right hook to his face. Green then catches Poole on the way down and waits for the rest of the team to surround them. Watch the full video here.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Shams Charania of The Athletic initially reported that “internal discipline is imminent,” but the Warriors said they don’t anticipate him missing any games. Green is expected to be back with the team on Saturday.

Green has apologized to Poole according to the team.

“It’s the NBA, professional sports,” Myers said when he met the media on Thursday. “These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it but it happened.”

"I have confidence that it won't erode the fabric of our team," Bob Myers said. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) October 6, 2022

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! initially reported that “there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension.”

Draymond Green Twitter reaction: NBA players react to Draymond’s punch

There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 7, 2022

Draymond is tryna get to LA.

Damn ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 7, 2022

— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 7, 2022

Someone’s definitely getting fired for that video leaking — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 7, 2022

I’ll say this… fighting happens. Fighting in practice happens. Fighting in games happen. There’s no way anyone wins a championship without some fight in them. It’s always happened. Stop overreacting — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) October 7, 2022

We’ll update this story as it develops.