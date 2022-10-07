 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight updates: Video surfaces as Green stays away from practice

Here’s the latest on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. While the Warriors contemplated an internal punishment for Green, video of the punch was released by TMZ on Friday.

In the video, Green walks from the corner to the baseline and gets in Poole’s face. Poole then gives Green a two-handed shove. A split second later, Green lunges at Poole and delivers a right hook to his face. Green then catches Poole on the way down and waits for the rest of the team to surround them. Watch the full video here.

Shams Charania of The Athletic initially reported that “internal discipline is imminent,” but the Warriors said they don’t anticipate him missing any games. Green is expected to be back with the team on Saturday.

Green has apologized to Poole according to the team.

“It’s the NBA, professional sports,” Myers said when he met the media on Thursday. “These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it but it happened.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! initially reported that “there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension.”

Draymond Green Twitter reaction: NBA players react to Draymond’s punch

We’ll update this story as it develops.

