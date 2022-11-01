NBA Scores: The action was spooky on Halloween

Some of the NBA squads looked a little spooked on Halloween night. Others looked a little spooky!

Some teams are reaching the 10%-of-the-season mark, so we can start to draw conclusions a teeny bit more confidently as we turn the calendars to November. It’s just starting to feel more like an NBA season and less new.

Here’s the scores as we closed October in the Association:

Sacramento wins second straight with 115-108 win at Charlotte

Each Charlotte starter was in double-figures after just a half of play, and the Hornets led by 15 at the break. Sacramento had other plans for their holiday, taking the lead in the third quarter. Kevin Huerter’s 19 second half points helped fuel the comeback, and he got help from Davion Mitchell (23 points off the bench in the game) in closing it out.

No Embiid no problem as Sixers pull away from Wizards, 118-111

Philly took a 72-71 lead with 4:04 left in the third and never trailed again, leading by as much as 18 in the fourth. Four Sixers scored 16+ in Joel Embiid’s absence, meanwhile Kristaps Porzingis (32) led the way for Washington.

23 PTS | 7 REB | 17 AST (ties a career-high)@JHarden13 was firing on all cylinders tonight.



pres. by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/YiC7b0jbn0 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 1, 2022

Nets struggle to put away Pacers but squeak by, 116-109

Without Ben Simmons (left knee), Brooklyn led by 15 after one, eclipsing their largest lead of the season prior (12 points during the third quarter on Oct. 26 @ Milwaukee). They led by as much as 24 in the second quarter but went into the half up just 7.

With 5:20 left in the third, that lead was back up to 19 at 82-63, but Indiana again fought back into the game with Chris Duarte tying the game at 100 with 6:54 remaining. As late as the 1:43 mark, Indy was within one score, but Brooklyn came out on top.

KD (36) and Kyrie (28) combined for 74, but only two other Nets scored more than 7. Chris Duarte (30) and Buddy Hield (22) led the way for Indy.

Atlanta giving out buckets at the door instead of candy, embarrassed by Raptors, 139-109

Siakam had 31 while Scottie and Trent Jr. each put in 21. Six Hawks scored in double figures but none had more than 20 (Murray).

Bucks stay perfect with close win over Pistons, 110-108

Pistons have gone against the last two champions two nights in a row, and if we’re accepting moral victories for rebuilding teams with franchise-level building blocks, they’ve earned two in two nights. Cade Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Bucks got 24+ each from Giannis, Jrue, and Brook.

Giannis continues his tear of 30+ point games.



30 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/QlQUzEO2Rn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2022

Jazz insist they are actually good, topple Grizzlies, 121-105

Massive caveat of no Bane or JJJ (or young bench contributors Jake LaRavia and Ziaire Williams) for Memphis, but Utah trailed after a quarter. They used a +20 second quarter and ran away with the game thanks to a strong night from Markkanen (31 & 11). It was a valiant effort from Ja Morant in the loss with 37 points on 12-18 shooting.

Paul George lifts Clippers past Rockets, 95-93

This was a sick ending. One worth staying up late for on Halloween night. Paul George staked his claim as one of the best in the NBA with 5 unanswered — and 8 of LA’s last 12 — to pull ahead and win the game. He finished with 35 points (15-26 FG), 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 steals. Here’s the bucket that won it:

This was against GREAT DEFENSE! WOW! pic.twitter.com/mdxcb3KdwL — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) November 1, 2022

It was a real tough back-to-back for Houston. After coming within 5 in the fourth in Phoenix last night, they lead by as much as 5 in the fourth in LA against the Clippers on Halloween. Just as tough as finding razorblades in your candy.