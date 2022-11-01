Brooklyn Nets plan on hiring Ime Udoka according to reports

A few hours after the Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash agreed on firing/resignation, they may already have another coach ready to take the helm. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets plan on hiring Ime Udoka.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said. https://t.co/lFeHY8hUiS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

Udoka is currently serving a year-long team suspension handed down by the Boston Celtics. In September, Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck announced Udoka was given a one-year suspension for multiple violations of team policies. An independent investigation concluded that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate before the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” per ESPN.

Udoka is under contract with the Boston Celtics who could demand compensation from the Nets, but are unlikely to do so according to Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach.

It’s a shocking turnaround started with the removal of Nash, and the possible hiring of Udoka, who many believed would not coach at all this year. The firing or removal of Nash was probably inevitable after rumors surfaced that Kevin Durant spoke with management before the season started and reportedly gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum of either he (Durant) goes or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

At least when it comes to Nash, Durant has gotten his wish. We will have to wait and see if the reports of Ime Udoka becoming head coach come to fruition.

Reaction from NBA social media circles was unsurprisingly skeptical...or worse.

Now, that i've updated our story on the Nash to Udoka move, I gotta say I am personally disgusted with the WHOLE situation and like a lot of fans I've spoken to this morning, I believe It is going to take a long time for us to feel comfortable with this franchise. If ever. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) November 1, 2022

I'm sure the Nets have done their due diligence with a thorough and deep-diving investigation into Ime Udoka in the last five minutes. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 1, 2022

The Nets hiring Ime Udoka, at this moment in time, on its own would be incredibly disappointing, cynical and a mistake. In light of the Kyrie situation… just a giant blowtorch to values and connecting with your fan base. What are you trying to accomplish as an organization? — Ben Couch (@viewfromcouch) November 1, 2022