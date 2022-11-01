 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Brooklyn Nets plan on hiring Ime Udoka according to reports

After parting ways with head coach Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets seem ready to replace him with Ime Udoka of all people.

Brooklyn Nets Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A few hours after the Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash agreed on firing/resignation, they may already have another coach ready to take the helm. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets plan on hiring Ime Udoka.

Udoka is currently serving a year-long team suspension handed down by the Boston Celtics. In September, Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck announced Udoka was given a one-year suspension for multiple violations of team policies. An independent investigation concluded that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate before the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” per ESPN.

Udoka is under contract with the Boston Celtics who could demand compensation from the Nets, but are unlikely to do so according to Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach.

It’s a shocking turnaround started with the removal of Nash, and the possible hiring of Udoka, who many believed would not coach at all this year. The firing or removal of Nash was probably inevitable after rumors surfaced that Kevin Durant spoke with management before the season started and reportedly gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum of either he (Durant) goes or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

At least when it comes to Nash, Durant has gotten his wish. We will have to wait and see if the reports of Ime Udoka becoming head coach come to fruition.

Reaction from NBA social media circles was unsurprisingly skeptical...or worse.

