NBA world shocked by the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Trae Young, Jamal Crawford, and others reacted to the Migos rapper’s passing.

By Jack Simone
/ new
2018 Taco Bell Skills Challenge Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Famous Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Houston, Texas. He was reportedly at a private bowling alley party with fellow Migos member Quavo and others. A representative for the group confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Takeoff was the profession name used by Kirshnik Khari Ball who was born and raised in Lawrenceville, GA. He was 28 years-old at time of his death.

The NBA world responded to the news with an outpouring of shock and grief.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was shocked, tweeting out, “No F******* Way.” Migos originated from the Atlanta area.

Former LA Clipper and Chicago Bull turned TNT Analyst Jamal Crawford also gave his thoughts on the situation, expressing his disbelief.

Dallas Mavericks coach and former NBA forward Jared Dudley had a similar reaction.

Writer for The ATLANTIC and former ESPN personality Jemele Hill also chimed in, telling a story from his college days and discussing how numb society has gotten to these sorts of situations.

The media gave some thoughts as well. Basketball News writer Nekias Duncan tweeted out his disbelief at the situation.

WSB-Ch.2 Atlanta Sports Director Zach Klein tweeted out a picture of him with the three Migos members, telling a story of the time he met them in Atlanta.

