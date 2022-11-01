Kyrie Irving is being shielded by Nets, NBA after spreading antisemitic lies

Kyrie Irving is at the center of the NBA’s biggest story once again for all the wrong reasons. The superstar guard who once used his large and influential platform to suggest the Earth was flat and to take a public stand against the Covid vaccine as the “voice of the voiceless” has now found himself promoting antisemitic propaganda by tweeting out a link to a video titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” last week.

The video contains false and dangerous ideas about Jewish people, as detailed by Rolling Stone. It includes a quote by Adolph Hitler, and is based on a book that argues the Holocaust was a lie. Irving attempted to defend himself in a combative and bizarre press conference after the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday that left more questions than answers. When Irving was challenged on why he promoted such dangerous and false material, he attempted to change the subject and walked away without providing any real answers.

Both the Nets and the NBA had hoped Irving’s off-court controversies would go away this year after New York City ended its Covid vaccine requirement. Instead, Irving’s public beliefs have any gotten darker and more deranged. During the offseason, Irving posted a video by Alex Jones, the con man recently ordered to pay nearly $1 billion for lies told about the Sandy Hook tragedy, about secret societies. Irving said Jones’ video was “true” during his Saturday press conference.

While Irving digs his heels in and further buries his head in the sand, the response from both the NBA and the Nets has been incredibly weak. The NBA and NBAPA — where Irving is vice president — each put out statements on Irving this week that conveniently neglect to name Irving at all.

Meanwhile, the Nets have done nothing to Irving other than help shield him from the press.

Nets governor Joe Tsai addressed Irving’s latest controversy in a tweet over the weekend. He said Irving’s tweet was “bigger than basketball.” He has then chosen to do absolutely nothing else so far.

Irving played during the Nets’ win on Monday night against the Pacers, and will be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Bulls. When asked why Irving hasn’t faced any punishment, Marks said those conversations are still ongoing.

Why hasn’t the organization done more to condemn Kyrie’s social media posts?



Marks says conversations are ongoing internally — and he says there’s also been an ongoing dialogue with the ADL. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 1, 2022

marks: “we are involved in the ADL and getting their advice,” there’s no tolerance for any “hate speech or any antisemitic remarks.”



why didn’t they discipline kyrie?

“we are having these discussions behind the scenes. i honestly don’t really want to get into those right now.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 1, 2022

The ADL stands for the Anti-Defamation League.

The team said Irving won’t speak to the media after the game against the Chicago because they don’t want Irving to create more “fuss.”

Kyrie Irving won't talk to the media today after not speaking to the media after last night's Nets game. Sean Marks said it's because he wants to let Irving "simmer down" and not create more "fuss." He said Irving's last media session "didn't go well." — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Nets made news again on Tuesday by parting ways with head coach Steve Nash in what’s being called a mutual decision. The Nets have reportedly already landed on their next head coach: Ime Udoka, the suspended Boston Celtics coach who was sent away for the team for an entire year after a sex scandal. Udoka’s hiring is reportedly imminent.

Udoka has yet to speak publicly about his suspension, but a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that he has a lot to answer for.

Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.

Marks was asked about why fans would continue to support the team moving forward. Here was his response.

What would Sean Marks say to fans who have doubts about supporting the team moving forward?



"Look, it's understandable."



He adds, "I'm certainly not proud of the situation we've found ourselves in." — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) November 1, 2022

Who put the Nets in this situation? It was Marks and Tsai by choosing to turn over the franchise to Durant and Irving, even after both reportedly asked for trades over the offseason.

The Nets need to act swiftly to address Irving, because this story is not going away. The NBA should take a bigger stand, as well, instead of being too afraid to even mention Irving’s name in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 2-5 entering the game against the Bulls. The Nets have sold their soul to chase a championship with Durant, but they’re playing like a team that can’t even make the play-in tournament. None of this is going to end well for Brooklyn. It’s time they stop selling their soul and start taking a real stand against the false and dangerous ideas Irving promoted.