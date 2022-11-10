LeBron James is already a world-class flopper and we have the receipts

The NBA and Hollywood have a lot in common. Both industries are based on entertaining their fans, both have supporting actors/ role players, and both industries have superstars or A-list actors. So yes, the NBA also has actors, and I don’t mean LeBron Razzie award-winning performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

I mean, acting has gone on in the NBA for a long time. Don’t believe me? Here is Red Auerbach talking about flopping several decades ago.

So no, flopping isn't new, but today's NBA players have made it an art form. From James Harden's beard flying on every drive to Marcus Smart flying 84 feet after little to no contact, the current NBA player can flop with the best. This makes Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James's comments about learning how to flop even more hilarious.

“I love physicality. But I also would like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit…I gotta learn how to flop or something. Seriously, I need to learn how to do that.”



LEBRON: 30 PTS (12/22 FG, 2/4 FT) in 32 MINS before leaving with groin injury



pic.twitter.com/ZtPkwKJc6D

LeBron is not only a top-three player of all time (we did our own research, sheeple!), but he is also at the top of the list when it comes to all-time floppers in NBA history. You need video evidence, no problem.

LeBron James: I need to learn how to flop.



pic.twitter.com/IvpckuWuS8

LeBron's flopping is so bad someone was able to make a compilation of his flopping. It's like when a music artist releases a greatest hits album but in basketball form.

I especially like the one where he flopped his way to a foul against noted flop artist Chris Paul. Now, that is how you out-flop a flopper. My favorite LeBron flop photo of all time goes back to his first stint with the Cavaliers, and it should probably be in a museum somewhere.

If I heard correctly, LeBron is planning on taking it to the next level, and I can't wait to see that kind of flopping commitment. If LeBron puts this much effort into his next movie role, he may take home an Oscar instead of another Razzie.