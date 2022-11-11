G League player doinks an opponent in the face, and it leads to a perfect assist

Sports doinks usually do not work out for the team that initiates them. I know this lesson well as a Chicago Bears fan — with the infamous “double-doink” in the NFL Playoffs surviving as perhaps the greatest proof of this concept.

In a Thursday night G League game between the Memphis Hustle and Mexico City Captains, Hustle big man Darnell Cowart pulled off a doink that actually worked in his favor. Cowart attempted to throw a cross court pass to an open shooter, but it bounced off the face of a Mexico City defender. The ball went right back to Cowart, who found teammate Damien Jefferson cutting to the basket for an easy dunk. Watch the play here:

AIN'T NO WAY. ABSOLUTELY NOT.



DID THAT REALLY JUST HAPPEN!? pic.twitter.com/srUl42dHDN — Memphis Hustle (@MemphisHustle) November 11, 2022

Remember Giannis Antetokounmpo rocketing a basketball right into James Harden’s face? This is the rare sequel that’s even better than the original.

Cowart has seen some wild stuff on a basketball court as the former teammate of Ja Morant when they were both at Murray State. I’m not sure anyone has ever seen something like this before. The initial pass got the defense rotating, and that opened up a clear cutting lane for Jefferson. You couldn’t draw it up any better.