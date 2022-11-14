4 Anthony Davis trades for the Lakers

If the Lakers are nothing else at this point following a 3-10 start, they are rudderless with trade rumors the only real buzz surrounding the team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only missed a combined four games of the possible 26 and have both played well (24.9 and 24.3 points per game respectively), but they are definitely not to the level of world-beaters by any means (shooting 23.9% and 25.0% from deep respectively). I was shocked to realize AD’s 37 & 18 night against Brooklyn was his first 30-point game of the season, so the superstar scoring has been missing for much of the season thus far.

Due mostly to the supporting cast, the combo of LeBron and Davis is struggling to turn “just” good play into wins early in the season. Having both players on the roster makes it difficult to fix a supporting cast that’s struggling, since they’re two of the top 12 highest-paid players, not to mention Russell Westbrook, the second-highest paid player in the league, comes off the Laker’s bench. His play is certainly not even close to validating the contract.

Every trade rumor from Bradley Beal to Jae Crowder to Bojan Bogdanovic includes the Lakers, and even Davis has been mentioned by Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor at the Ringer as a possible trade chip going back the other way.

As Simmons and O’Connor touch on, there are a few different directions the Lakers can choose to go with a potential AD trade. They could be in “win now” mode to maximize a closing LeBron window or they could be thinking of the future after the current LeBron contract. He has player option in summer 2024, when his oldest son, Bronny James, is draft eligible.

We don’t know what the Lakers might do or which direction they might go with a trade that is far from a given at this point. But we, like you, love to play the NBA trade game so here are four ideas that cover a few different ways the Lakers could approach a move should they decide to swap Anthony Davis.

1. Chicago Bulls — Trading defense for offense at the center spot

Lakers get: Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Coby White

Bulls get: Anthony Davis

Everyone loves a good reunion, and doesn’t it just feel right for Alex Caruso to end up back in LA? His utility play with White’s shooting would help the Lakers’ backcourt rotation, while Vooch is arguably a better offensive fit than AD next to LeBron as a spacing big. You’re obviously giving up a lot on defense at that point, but the defense (17th) doesn’t need nearly as much help as the offense (30th).

2. Phoenix Suns — Short-term windows

Lakers get: Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Suns get: Anthony Davis

This doesn’t work for another month or so since Ayton just signed his max contract extension that was matched by Phoenix in the summer, but it works if the Lakers want to better supplement LeBron with a true big who’s capable of dominating on both ends for stretches as well as an established 3-and-D wing.

Suns benefit because they get a chance to maximize what’s left of Chris Paul’s window in the short-term, acknowledging the drawbacks of the trade in a long-term scope.

3. Dallas Mavericks — Shooting, shooting, and a low-usage big

Lakers get: Davis Betrans, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell

Mavericks get: Anthony Davis

The Lakers get a lot of shooting back — including Bullock, who was a Laker back in 2018-19 — while the Mavs become possibly the most dangerous pick-and-roll team in all the land with Luka and AD.

Each of Bertans and Bullock shot 36.0% from deep last season in Dallas which is better than every Lakers rotational player this season except Russ (36.2%). Dwight Powell, meanwhile, started 71 of the 82 games he played in last season, but has more or less fallen out of the regular rotation this season. He’s played 20+ minutes only three times and has three other DNP’s.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Entering long-term mode

Lakers get: Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, 2023 1st-round pick (via Denver), 2023 2nd-round pick (via Utah)

Hornets get: Anthony Davis

This trade might make the Lakers better this year for the sheer fact that Hayward (35.9% from 3) and Washington (33.3%) would automatically be two of the best shooters in their rotation.

It is, however, a trade that prioritizes the future. Lakers get off of that money sooner, while picking up additional — and immediate — draft capital to develop in the meantime... setting up a family future with LeBron and Bronny at the top.