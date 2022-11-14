NBA Scores: Fireworks as Garland, Embiid both notch 50-point games

It’s a shame the Powerball jackpot isn’t climbing still, because then I could connect it to the certainly low odds of the NBA going nearly a month without a 50-point game to start 2022-23 only to get two in one night in November.

The superhuman performances by Darius Garland and Joel Embiid were unprecedented in their own little ways, but they’re far from the only action in #ThisLeague from Sunday.

Defense optional as OKC beats Knicks, 145-135

Vibe check on OKC? Just about as good as they can be. Shai (37p, 5r, 8a, 3s, 2b) looks as good as ever, Giddey got a 24/10/12 triple double, and Lu Dort added 24 of his own.

Vibe check on the Knicks? RJ Barrett was benched after picking up four fouls in 19 minutes and his fellow perimeter player, Evan Fournier, was blanked completely, going 0-5.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets a TOUGH and-one on RJ Barrett



pic.twitter.com/g1F5EOJUx4 — Thunder Nation (@ThunderNationCP) November 13, 2022

Wolves survive Cavs comeback attempt, 129-124

Our first 50-point game of the season! With a second still to come!

Darius Garland entered the fourth with a measly 24 before a 27-point outburst (most points by any Cavalier in the fourth quarter of all time, even LeBron) as Cleveland tried to come back from a double-digit deficit.

As valiant as Cleveland’s 40-25 comeback attempt was in the quarter, it came up short on a botched inbound with a chance to tie the game at 127 with 8 seconds left. Strong shooting nights from D’Angelo Russell (30 points on 13 shots) and Karl-Anthony Towns (29 points on 16 shots) proved to be too much for Garland and Cleveland to overcome.

Porzingis leads Wizards past shorthanded Grizzlies, 102-92

No Ja and no Bane means 22 shots for Dillon Brooks, which is almost never a good thing. 25 points is an above average night for Porzingis, but 21 points for Deni Avdija is what stands out to me. After 11 games of single digits, Avdija has now scored 12, 13, and 21 in consecutive games.

Embiid has one of the greatest nights in NBA history as Sixers beat Jazz, 105-98

Remember, literally Saturday night when Embiid had 46/10/6? Those are rookie numbers. We’re pumping those numbers up with Embiid’s legendary Sunday night. How’s 59 points (only 28 shots!!!), 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 blocks? According to StatMuse, it’s the only time that line has ever been done. Give him the MVP today.

Meanwhile for Utah, the Jazz keep being the Jazz. Seven different players played 20+ minutes and none reached 35; five reached double-figures. Their 10-5 mark should be applauded this far in. But there was no stopping Joel on Sunday.

Nuggets destroy Bulls, 126-103

Hot shooting from Michael Porter Jr. (31 points on 6-9 from three) and elite distribution from the Joker (14 assists) gave the Nuggets a cushion that allowed them to take the fourth off with a 21-point lead.

Kings take care of business in 122-115 win over Warriors

I think it’s time to start worrying about Golden State, at least a little bit. They’re now 5-8 and 13th (!!!) in the West, well behind the Kings, who are now 6-6 and in 9th place. They’re 6-2 since starting the season 0-4 and have relied on Domantas Sabonis especially lately:

Domantas Sabonis over his last 6 games:



26 PTS - 22 REB - 8 AST

21 PTS - 10 REB - 6 AST

21 PTS - 5 REB - 6 AST

19 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST

25 PTS - 11 REB - 6 AST

22 PTS - 12 REB - 8 AST

