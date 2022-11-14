Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the best Victor Wembanyama scouting report for top NBA draft pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA right now. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, a four-time First-Team All-Defense selection, and of course led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship with a brilliant performance that earned him Finals MVP honors. “The Greek Freak” earned his nickname by being bigger and faster and playing harder than anyone else on the court, and even he’s in awe of Victor Wembanyama’s talent.

Wembanyama is the 18-year-old big man from France poised to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. We called him the best NBA prospect since LeBron James in our deep dive into his game in June, and he’s done everything he can to back up that lofty claim since beginning play this season. It isn’t hard to see what makes Wemby so special: at 7’5 with an 8-foot wingspan, he dominates at the rim on both sides of the floor, and can also effortlessly rip three-pointers. Did we mention that Wembanyama also passes the ball well, has legitimate ball handling chops, and consistently runs the floor hard?

Antetokounmpo was asked about Wembanyama during an appearance on Milwaukee Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka’s YouTube show “How Hungry Are You?” Watch the clip here:

Here’s the full quote from Giannis:

This kid is going to be a problem. A big problem. I’ve never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother Kostas. He’s taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy, but shoot like KD. Bro, bro. Crazy, crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he’s going to be really good.

Anthony Edwards once gave a perfect Giannis scouting report, and now Giannis has done it for Wembanyama. It’s easy to wonder if one day Giannis and Wemby will be teammates in the endorsement world with Nike.

Giannis is still very much in his prime as he turns 28 years old next month, and he’s already worrying about competing with Wembanyama. The hype is real. Wemby is coming, and he’s going to be a big problem even for the NBA’s top superstars.