Brittney Griner is being held in a Russian prison

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling. Griner had been found guilty of the charges in court.

Griner was arrested in February for carrying cannabis oil vape cartridges onto an airplane while she was playing for her long-time overseas team UMMC Ekaterinburg. Griner said she made an honest mistake by carrying the vape cartridges while traveling. Russian prosecutors had asked for 9.5 years before the ruling.

#WeAreBG