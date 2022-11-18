The Phoenix Suns’ new uniform has a deep meaning

Whenever a team debuts a new jersey, everyone immediately forms an opinion. But in most cases, the jerseys have a deeper meaning behind them that no one bothers to learn about before making up their mind. Well, don’t let that be the case with the Phoenix Suns’ new threads.

The Suns debuted their 2022-23 City Edition uniform on Wednesday night, abandoning their classic orange and purple uniforms in favor of a bright turquoise color. And while it may seem a bit jarring at first glance, the meaning behind the jerseys goes far beyond a simple color change.

It's all in the details.



— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 10, 2022

Phoenix’s new jerseys were designed to celebrate Native American cultures, as the state of Arizona is home to a multitude of tribes to this day. As for the color choice, the NBA revealed that “the uniform’s turquoise base color represents the protection stone or living stone, which has special meaning to the indigenous tribes that call Arizona home.”

In the NBA’s press release, they also went over all of the intricate details featured on the jerseys, explaining the significance for each of them:

“The red trim of the jersey represents the color of the land and soil found across the state. The side panels feature a traditional stairstep pattern commonly depicted in regional indigenous art. The side panel is bordered by a black tape feature the direct translation for “the sun” from all 22 tribal nations of Arizona.”

Every element of the jerseys serves a purpose in the Suns’ celebration of Native Americans, and their court was designed with the same objective. Their new City Edition court pairs beautifully with the jerseys from both an aesthetic standpoint and, more importantly, when considering the message of the designs.

Here's the Suns new City Edition court!

Arizona is home to one of the largest populations of Native Americans in the United States, with over 405,000 residents. That’s the third-largest total of any state and the seventh-highest percentage of any state.

When the Suns received their new jerseys, they were also presented with a piece of Native jewelry that sported the colors of their new threads.

Head coach Monty Williams was asked about the significance of the jerseys, and Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports posted his response to Twitter.

“We have an understanding that our fans and fanbase extends outside of these city lines. And for us to be able to recognize that and recognize these Native Americans in this city and throughout the state is a huge deal,” Williams said, in part.

— Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 17, 2022

So while the colors and look may not be what fans are used to when it comes to the Suns, the jerseys were made with much more in mind than just their on-court appearance. They serve a deeper purpose, and it’s one that the NBA and the Suns are proud to represent.

Plus, you can’t really beat this hype video. 10/10.