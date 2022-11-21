NBA Scores: The Lakers are on a winning streak of sorts

Does it feel like injuries are piling up around the league to anyone else? In just about every game from Sunday, a key player – or sometimes multiple – is missing from a lineup or two from established stars like Chris Paul, Ja Morant, and Jimmy Butler to young cornerstones like LaMelo Ball or Cade Cunningham, the league looks like an infirmary at times.

The NBA show, however, must go on, and I will not be stopped in overreacting to the action anyway.

Suns clamp down on Knicks, 116-95

Regular Season Suns notched another victory of the “total team effort” variety. No single player logged more than 33 minutes, and six different players scored at least 13 (none more than 21). They also out- rebounded the Knicks, 60-39, and out-assisted them, 35-20. All this despite yet another missed game from key starters Chris Paul and Cam Johnson.

Since a 3-1 start, the Knicks have done nothing but hover around .500 (8-9 now) and get people calling for Thibs’ job.

Wizards squeak by Hornets, 106-102

Nearly a perfect storm for the Wizards’ starters, we got good games from Kuz (28/10/5), Brad Beal (26/4/5), and Deni Avdija (12/13), but Washington struggled to generate much from their bench, which scored just 14 points combined.

It didn’t matter though, since the Hornets are not too keen on winning games at the moment, especially without LaMelo Ball again.

Kings’ streak growing with 137-129 win over Pistons

If you aren’t yet aware, the Kings have been sending a purple beam of light into the sky after every victory, and they’ve had quite a few chances lately. Sacramento is on their first 6-game win streak since the 2004-05 season. De’Aaron Fox, who finished with 33 points and 7 assists in this one, is now averaging 24.0 and 8.7 over the win streak.

Going to sleep with this view.. goodnight Sac #beamteam pic.twitter.com/7zX267yX01 — Rachel Kreager (@rachelkmedia) November 16, 2022

Ben Simmons continues hot stretch, Nets beat Grizzlies, 127-115

Shoutout Ben Simmons man. Nine straight games of single digit points and now three straight of double, including a season-high 22 (11-13) in this one, including a few shots from outside the restricted area. Shutting the haters up in front of our very eyes, including myself.

Same old, same old for the Grizzlies, who are goin’ through it with injuries to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. I like to think at some point in my life, I’ll think as highly of myself as Dillon Brooks does of himself; who saw the absences as an opportunity to take 30 shots in 34 minutes, which is wild.

Cavs cool down Heat, 113-87

The Heat might suck! Or it could be that Jimmy Butler is the straw that stirs the drink, because they’re now 1-3 without him (including this one) with a -6.5 point differential per game and 6-7 with him in the lineup (+.077).

The Cavs, however, are just a buzzsaw, especially when they have their core four all playing, and that’s with still working out the fifth starting spot for someone who gels. After Caris LeVert wasn’t working out from that spot, Cleveland has tried Lamar Stevens, who’s been a minus each time out, including 20 points worse than the next worst starter vs Miami by plus-minus. Cedi Osman, already averaging 20 minutes per game, seems like the candidate for the next shot.

Klay Thompson catches fire as Warriors beat Rockets, 127-120

What a breath of fresh air to see Klay look like the old Klay instead of old Klay. Also very cool for the Warriors to join the club of 28 other teams who have won at least one road game (Detroit at 0-10, we’re all waiting on you).

Nuggets outlast Mavericks, 98-97

There was some weirdness in this one. To end the half, Luka hit a three that may or may not have been from out of bounds. It was reviewed and then overturned to be out of bounds, then a rainbow halfcourt heave from fellow Slovenian Vlatko Cancar to give the Nuggets momentum going into the half. Luka admitted to a momentum switch after the game, but didn’t want to use it as the reason Dallas lost.

Lakers are going streaking with 123-92 win over Spurs

Three straight wins, three straight 30-burgers for Anthony Davis, and three straight DNP’s for the LeBron. I can’t help but wonder how that feels to see your team find its stride without you. Is this a legit trend or just a handful of victories over some sub-.500 teams. We’ll see. The Lakers close out the month with games against the Phoenix Suns (10-6), Portland Trail Blazers (10-6) and Indiana Pacers (9-6) but also see the Spurs two more times. It should be a good reality check for the Lakers.