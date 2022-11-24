Zion Williamson refused to say his favorite Thanksgiving food because of social media trolls

Zion Williamson has heard all of the jokes about his weight. The 22-year-old forward has always been significantly heavier than a typical basketball player since he first emerged as an elite talent as a high schooler coming out of South Carolina. Williamson has used his size to his advantage throughout his career, becoming arguably the league’s most unstoppable scorer at the rim despite only standing 6’6. Unfortunately, trolls on social media have a long history of using Williamson’s weight to make fun of him.

On Wednesday, Williamson authored another brilliant performance on Thanksgiving eve to help his New Orleans Pelicans defeat the San Antonio Spurs. Zion finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 14-of-18 from the field. For as good as Williamson was in the game, it was a question he was asked after it that immediately went viral.

Sideline reporter Jen Hale asked Williamson about his favorite Thanksgiving food following the game. Williamson’s response: “You’re trying to set me up. No matter what answer I give, social media going to clown me. So no comment.” Watch the clip here:

Jen Hale: "What's your favorite dish? What are you looking forward to eating the most?"



Zion Williamson: "You're trying to set me up. No matter what answer I give, social media going to clown me. So no comment."pic.twitter.com/rzsFJ5daZa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

Williamson has always seemed like a very good natured young man, and he was able to laugh off the situation. Still, it’s pretty sad that a 22-year-old NBA superstar is too worried to answer a question about his favorite Thanksgiving food because he knows idiots on social media will make fun of him.

Williamson’s weight reportedly ballooned when he missed all of last season with a foot injury. As we wrote at the time, that was never caused for concern. How is a person supposed to do cardio with a foot injury? It’s especially difficult for someone with Zion’s size. Williamson has looked slimmer and more explosive this year, and it’s made New Orleans one of the most exciting teams in the league. The jokes about Zion’s weight are tired, cliche, and just unfunny at this point.

Good for Williamson handling this with class. The reporter didn’t appear to have bad intentions in asking the question, but Zion knows people will blow it out of proportion anyway. Even if Williamson looks more like a defensive tackle than a power forward, he’s one of the brightest young superstars in basketball all the same.