This Lakers fan chugging beer out of her prosthetic leg is the fan of the decade

There’s a lot of pressure when the camera is on you at a game to be entertaining. Most people just play it off as embarassing and are desperate to see the camera leave them alone — but the bar has been raised, forever.

A woman just took off her prosthetic leg and drank a beer out of it at the Lakers game. Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game pic.twitter.com/rFskWi6sXb — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 29, 2022

This Lakers fan was immediately named “Fan of the Game” for chugging beer out of her own prosthetic leg, and rightfully so. I went to a renaissance fair a few weeks back and drank ale out of a horn, because that’s where I’m at in my life now, so really drinking out of a leg is just a modern take on that.

I’d love to know if this is a regular party trick for her. Is the leg chug a common event for this fan? How many ounces does the leg hold? If I were the Lakers I’d give her season tickets and bring her back to every single game and dare the Lakers fanbase to try and one-up this.

What an absolute legend.