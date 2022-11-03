Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets use their cash to buy forgiveness

Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in a nationwide controversy since the Nets star promoted a movie and book, Hebrews to Negroes, stuffed with antisemitic tropes. He compounded the issue by doubling down in a back-and-forth with a reporter.

Haven't seen something like this in years oh my pic.twitter.com/2earuBxH2Q — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) October 30, 2022

Today it was announced that Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” The statement was made along with the Anti-Defamation League.

Joint statement from Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Anti-Defamation League pic.twitter.com/5szamIClsh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 2, 2022

The Anti-Defamation League is a non-profit organization devoted to fighting antisemitism and all types of hate. Kyrie Irving is also quoted in today's statement.

“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility,” Irving said in the statement. “I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” Irving added that he “meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

It remains to be seen if the cash penance is enough to turn the tide of public opinion. Irving continued defense of his initial actions will be hard for a lot of people to forgive any time soon. You would hope this is the last controversy when it comes to Irving but we are talking about Kyrie Irving who seems to be known more these days for what he does off the court than on.