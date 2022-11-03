Tacko Fall is playing like Shaq in the Chinese League and the highlights are must-see

Almost everything Tacko Fall does on a basketball enough is interesting enough to go viral. As a high school player, Fall was the co-star of one of the greatest Vines ever when the 7’6 big man flummoxed a supposedly 400-pound opponent. In college at UCF, Fall was one of the stars of 2019 March Madness when he gave Zion Williamson and Duke all they could handle in the round of 32. Fall went undrafted in the NBA after that, but latched on with the Boston Celtics, where he played sparingly but still had a few memorable moments.

Fall went unsigned in the NBA over the summer, so he decided to continue his career in China with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the CBA. He’s been one of the most productive players on the team so far, averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three blocks per game in only about 24 minutes per night. The numbers are good, but the highlights are even better.

Fall looks straight up unstoppable in the CBA in his best moments. It produced another viral video this week. Watch it here:

Tacko Fall went to China and turned into Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/w7XC4naGTn — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 1, 2022

Fall’s most recent game was a truly a sight to be seen: he finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks on 80 percent shooting against Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King.

Watch the highlights here:

Fall is one of the tallest and longest NBA players ever at 7’6 with an 8’4 wingspan. Today’s era of the NBA is more about speed and skill than pure size, which is why someone like Fall struggled to make an impact there. His game is a perfect fit for the Chinese league, though. He feels destined to be a huge star for as long as he stays in the league.

Read our 2019 explainer on Fall for a bunch of great Tacko Fall facts. I am partial to this image of him next to a normal-sized door. It doesn’t matter where Fall is playing, if he’s on the court it’s always fun to watch.