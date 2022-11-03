Kyrie Irving will do everything but apologize for promoting antisemitism

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement in regards to Kyrie Irving. Irving, of course, has made headlines in the past week after posting a link on his Twitter to a video promulgating antisemitic propaganda (full details outlined here).

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Silver’s mention of the absence of “an unqualified apology” is likely a nod to Irving’s heated conversation with ESPN Reporter Nick Friedell following the Brooklyn Nets’ defeat Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers. When pressed on the issue by Friedell, instead of apologizing, Irving refused to stand down and deflected the blame in the other direction.

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?… Don’t dehumanize me up here.”



Kyrie Irving and Nick Friedell have an exchange during the Nets postgame press conference.



Since then, Irving and the Nets have released a joint statement acknowledging the harm created by his comments and announcing their intentions to donate $500,000 each towards organizations that ‘eradicate hate and intolerance.’

However, this afternoon during a brief press conference, Irving refused to denounce any controversy that he may possess antisemitic beliefs.

Kyrie Irving is asked if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs: pic.twitter.com/hHI8FFqMbs — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

“Again, I’m going to repeat, I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again, but this is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle with question upon questions. “I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.”

When Friedell pressed him to respond with a straightforward ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question about him possessing any antisemitic beliefs, Irving was yet again indirect, stating, “I cannot be antisemitic, if I know where I come from. I cannot be antisemitic, if I know where I come from.”

This response drew immediate and direct feedback from SF Gate reporter Drew Magary who watched the entire 3-plus hour film in question and provided his insight on the context of Irving’s response. If Magary is correct about the source of Irving’s beliefs, it adds a dark shadow to the situation. We would expect Adam Silver to dig deeper and not let the Nets guard continue to deflect direct questions.

Again, I watched the movie that Kyrie signal-boosted and when he says "I can't be antisemitic if I know where I come from," that's a tacit endorsement of the film's central, VERY anti-Semitic thesishttps://t.co/7rgJ8HeUdU — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) November 3, 2022

It is worth noting that there was no mention of Irving facing a potential suspension in Silver’s statement, which is remarkable because Meyers Leonard was fined $50,000 and suspended for a week by the NBA for using an antisemitic slur in 2021.

This instance seems like an example of the league’s alleged tendency to preferential treatment towards their stars. One must wonder what the situation would look like had the offender not been a perennial All-Star caliber player.

It will be worth monitoring whether Irving’s comments from this afternoon are the final straw and promote an official fine and suspension from the NBA. It’s far past time for the Brooklyn Nets and the NBA to show how serious this matter is.