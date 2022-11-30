Tyrese Haliburton gave the best breakdown of his game-winning assist vs. Lakers

The Indiana Pacers never should have had a chance to beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer on Monday night, but it happened anyway.

The Lakers led by 17 points with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation and appeared well on their way to securing their third consecutive win. That’s when Indiana started its comeback. The Pacers immediately answered with a 10-0 run and slowly chipped away at the lead until they finally tied it with just under 40 seconds to play on a bucket by Tyrese Haliburton.

LeBron James gave the Lakers the lead on the next possession, and set up one last chance for the Pacers’ offense. Myles Turner got a good look at an open three-pointer, but it clanked off the rim and into the arms of Haliburton, who secured the ball with exactly five seconds left. It would be easy to panic with your team down two points and the final seconds tickings away, but instead the Pacers’ young star used every last bit of clock available to make a brilliant read for the game-winning assist.

Haliburton found Andrew Nembhard open from three-point range, and the rookie hit the buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Indiana a 116-115 victory. It felt like an incredibly chaotic sequence in real time, but Haliburton was never rattled. He broke down his game-winning assist in perfect detail after the game, and it’s a beautiful look into the way elite players operate. Watch the video here:

Tyrese Haliburton takes us inside the mind of the @nba’s assists leader, sharing his thought process during the final play of last night's game when he found Andrew Nembhard for the game-winning three. pic.twitter.com/u6D1McSmqD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 29, 2022

Here’s a full look at the final sequence that gave the Pacers the win:

Haliburton is having an All-Star caliber season and quietly turning into one of the best young guards in the league. He’s leading the NBA with 11.3 assists per game while also averaging 20 points per night. In addition to his incredible vision and passing ability, Haliburton is also a 40 percent three-point shooter for his career and is also top-five in the league in steals per game

Over his last three games, Haliburton has 60 points, 40 assists, and zero turnovers. No one has ever done that before:

Since individual turnovers have been tracked (1977-78), Tyrese Haliburton is the first player with 40+ assists and zero turnovers over a three-game span. pic.twitter.com/TPQl7QkqEN — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 29, 2022

The Pacers were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. Instead, if the season ended today, Indiana would have homecourt advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at 12-8 overall.

Haliburton seriously looks like a stud. Bennedict Mathurin has a shot at Rookie of the Year, and just backed up his pre-draft trash talk to LeBron. The Pacers suddenly have a bright future thanks to a super smart and super fun young star. It’s all coming together in Indiana.