Kyrie Irving updates: Star suspended by Nets until ‘objective remedial measures’ are met

Updates on the Brooklyn Nets’ suspension of Kyrie Irving.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games on Thursday evening after refusing to apologize or accept accountability for posting a link to a film containing antisemitic ideas. The suspension came hours after Irving held another bizarre, combative media session with reporters where he declined to answer direct questions about his personal beliefs or acknowledge the danger of the contents of the film.

The suspension is the culmination of week-long controversy for Irving that started when he tweeted a link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a film on Amazon that contains deeply antisemitic tropes. Irving played against the Chicago Bulls a day before the suspension. The Nets said he would be suspended “no less than five games” without pay until he “satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Irving situation, with updates at the top when additional details are reported.

Kyrie Irving apologizes on Instagram

Irving finally accepted accountability and apologized for sharing the film in a post on Instagram on late Thursday night. Here’s Irving’s full statement:

Nets suspended Kyrie Irving at least 5 games after promoting antisemitic film

The Nets released the following statement announcing Irving’s suspension.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge hateful material in the film,” the team said in the statement. They noted he has multiple opportunities to take accountability for sharing the dangerous ideas in the film, but he refused thus far.

The key points here are:

  • Irving’s suspension will be “no less than five games” and could go longer.
  • The suspension will end when the Nets believe Irving “satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”
  • The team believes Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Anti-Defamation League refused to accept $500K from Irving

On Wednesday, the Nets and Irving announced they would each donate $500K to the Anti-Defamation League to combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry. On Thursday, the ADL announced they would no longer accept Irving’s money after he refused to apologize at another press conference.

Irving did not meet with the ADL in-person, and his father and stepmother meet with the organization instead.

Kyrie Irving fails to apologize in media session that leads to suspension

Irving spoke to reporters on Thursday afternoon at Nets practice. He again confused antisemitism with being pro-Black and dodged direct questions about the themes of the video he shared. Watch a clip here:

He tweets “Anti-Semitic label that is being pushed on me is not justified”

NBA and NBAPA put out statements disavowing hate speech that fail to mention Irving by name

Irving argues with media about tweet at press conference

Following a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Oct. 29, Irving spoke publicly about the topic for the first time. Read a full transcript of Irving’s press conference at Nets Daily, and watch the video below.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

